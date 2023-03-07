What happened to Kylee Greenwell? Search underway as Kentucky teenager goes missing

14-year-old Kylee Greenwell has been missing for several days now. She was last seen at 1 am on March 1 at her residence on Poole Mill Road in Crofton, a small town around 90 miles northwest of Nashville.

Kentucky State Police reported that Kylee left her home around 1 am and is seeking assistance from the public in their ongoing investigation to locate the missing teen.

Kentucky State Police also provided her description, mentioning that she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing plaid (white, red, and black) pajama pants, a gray t-shirt, and brown boots with maroon around the ankles.

Kylee Greenwell's family is "desperate" to find her

A person who shares the same last name as Kylee, Leah Ashley Greenwell, posted on Facebook on March 5, 2023, that the family is even ready to keep any leads on Kylee anonymous but needs her to be home safely.

In another Facebook post, Leah Ashley Greenwell addressed Kylee and said that no one in the family is mad or upset with her but is worried and wants her to return home.

In the same post, Leah also requested Kylee Greenwell to reach out to her family. She wrote:

"You are so very cherished and loved baby. Please please just contact us honey. We love you and miss you so very much."

Kylee's father, Justin Greenwell, wrote on Facebook:

"4 days missing and still nothing please help us ! We are desperate."

Justin Greenwell printed about 1100 missing person flyers for Kylee and asked the community to come forward and help spread them all over to help with the search.

Leah Ashley Greenwell asked everyone irrespective of their beliefs to pray and hope for Kylee's return. She also requested everyone to share the post.

While many have shared Kylee Greenwell's posts, posters, and pictures on social media to help with the search, some have even used the hashtags #findkylee and #BRINGKYLEEHOME.

Kylee Greenwell's family thanks the community

In a Facebook post, Leah Ashley Greenwell thanked and expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped out or extended love and support to the family.

Kylee's father, Justin Greenwell, also thanked everyone for their support.

On March 6, 2023, Justin wrote that it has been five days and his daughter has not been found and there have been no significant developments either. The post read:

"Day 5 and my child is still missing. No clues, no nothing. Just a hole in my heart and a broken family"

In a statement, Kentucky State Police has urged the public to contact them if they have any information about Kylee Greenwell.

