"The next billionaire": Jonathan Isaac anti-woke clothing line receives support online ahead of launch

NBA player Jonathan Isaac is set to launch his own “anti-woke” clothing and merchandise line on August 1, 2023. The NBA player stated that he decided to start the brand to “have the freedom to create an alternative” against the other brands who have decided to “go woke.” Isaac made the announcement about the brand on Twitter on Friday, June 2, 2023.

The brand, Unitus, has been announced amidst Pride Month, which saw many brands launch their own LGBTQ merchandise. Brands like Target, Pet Smart, JCrew, and Coach, among others recently faced the heat after stepping into the LGBTQ market. This reportedly inspired Jonathan Isaac to create his own brand.

Jonathan Isaac @JJudahIsaac Retail brands have the freedom to go woke. We have the freedom to create an alternative. UNITUS launches August 2023. Stay tuned🙃 #WeAreUnitus Retail brands have the freedom to go woke. We have the freedom to create an alternative. UNITUS launches August 2023. Stay tuned🙃 #WeAreUnitus https://t.co/2TIfkVc6Zt

Isaac elaborated on the reason behind the introduction of the new brand. He called UNITUS a sports and apparel enterprise centered around the concept of freedom and said:

“You have companies that are in that field who have made a conscious decision to either attack or undermine Christian values, conservative values, and things like that. And I think they have the free choice to do so, as much as I disagree, but I feel that we also have the freedom to create what we want to create.”

His decision to launch his anti-woke brand brought in a lot of support on social media. One netizen also commented on his post and called him “the next billionaire,” as they said that it was a "smart move" to launch the brand.

Netizens support NBA player for his "anti-woke" merchandise and clothing line (Image via Twitter)

Social media users come in support of Jonathan Isaac’s “anti-woke” brand

Currently, social media users are boycotting and bashing the brands promoting inclusivity and promoting LGBTQ amidst Pride Month. In such a time, netizens have rallied in support of Jonathan Isaac's "anti-woke" brand. Many hopped in expressing their opinions and reactions to the recently unveiled venture.

The NBA player's decision to launch a brand centered around countering the prevailing "woke" culture has sparked a wave of discussions and responses. As Jonathan himself posted about his venture online, social media users said that they couldn't wait to see the collection and that they were hoping he made money from the brand.

Netizens support NBA player for his "anti-woke" merchandise and clothing line (Image via Twitter)

Netizens support NBA player for his "anti-woke" merchandise and clothing line (Image via Twitter)

Netizens support NBA player for his "anti-woke" merchandise and clothing line (Image via Twitter)

Netizens support NBA player for his "anti-woke" merchandise and clothing line (Image via Twitter)

Netizens support NBA player for his "anti-woke" merchandise and clothing line (Image via Twitter)

Netizens support NBA player for his "anti-woke" merchandise and clothing line (Image via Twitter)

Netizens support NBA player for his "anti-woke" merchandise and clothing line (Image via Twitter)

Shane Mosser @shane_mosser @JJudahIsaac I’m desperate to know what exactly it is that makes a t-shirt woke or unwoke @JJudahIsaac I’m desperate to know what exactly it is that makes a t-shirt woke or unwoke

Rich Collab @RichCollab @JJudahIsaac Does the timing have anything to do with Pride month? Speak your mind but LGBTQ impacts your life negatively how? There are big issues than trying to a group of people who are trying to live and feel safe where they live. @JJudahIsaac Does the timing have anything to do with Pride month? Speak your mind but LGBTQ impacts your life negatively how? There are big issues than trying to a group of people who are trying to live and feel safe where they live.

Jonathan Isaac's "anti-woke" brand has generated a range of reactions from social media users. While some individuals have expressed their support for the concept and appreciated Isaac for his brand, others are questioning the motives of the brand.

At the moment, Jonathan Isaac has not revealed what merchandise and items will be there in his line or even their pricing.

Poll : 0 votes