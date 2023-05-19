Under Armour’s ‘woke’ history explored amid ongoing Adidas and Nike boycott

As several sportswear brands come under fire for their ‘woke’ advertisements, many have wondered whether Under Armour should be the next to be cancelled. In light of the recent Adidas swimsuit controversy, conservative netizens have taken to the internet hoping that the former brand does not believe in liberal ideologies as well. However, their earlier antics have come to light.

Adidas recently debuted their Pride 2023 swimwear collection that featured a model that appeared to be male, in the website’s “women’s section.” He could be seen wearing one of ther swimsuits. Netizens pointed out how they noticed a patch of chest hair on the model and a noticeable bulge in the crotch area. Several other models who appeared to be male also modelled clothing items under the women’s section.

It remains unclear as to whether the models were male or transgender. As the collection drew more eyes, netizens announced that they were boycotting the brand for going “woke.”

The brand’s competitor Nike also came under fire after partnering with transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In the paid partnership, she showed off the brand’s leggings and sports bra. Netizens were furious with Caitlyn Jenner also criticizing the collaboration.

With the two brands coming under fire for supporting the LGBTQ community, many wondered whether Under Armour has similar beliefs. They wrote online:

Under Armour’s ‘woke’ history explored

Although Under Armour had not created similar advertisements that featured members of the LGBTQ community in the past, their feminist ad campaign came under fire by conservatives. In the aforementioned ad that was released in 2022, they showed a woman running in Under Armour gear and also wrote:

“Never let them call you the next Tom Brady. You’re not the next anyone- you’re the next you.”

In response, conservative political commentator Brett Cooper said:

“If I was compared to Tom Brady, that would literally be the best day of my life. You people are too d*mn sensitive.”

Under Armour is not the only brand that received backlash for their feminist advertisement. Recently, Miller Lite came under fire for their “woke” ad that put brands on blast for objectifying women to sell products.

In 2021, an Under Armour whistleblower exposed the company for forcing Caucasian employees to watch anti-White diversity training views. It was mandatory for them to take part in the seminar that would educate them on how they might be racist or privileged.

Employees were asked to take into consideration whether they went to a predominantly White school, whether they attended funerals or weddings which consisted of only White people and more.

Several netizens were outraged and announced that they would not be buying from the brand again as the training supported critical race theory. The same prescribes to the notion that all institutions are inherently racist. Former president Donald Trump criticized the same in the past by stating that it was toxic propaganda that was destroying the country.

At the moment, Adidas continues to bear the brunt for their unpopular swimsuit collection.

