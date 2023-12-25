"The owners are here": Stray Kids delights fans with a new Thunderous Christmas version challenge on TikTok

Stray Kids delighted their fans with a touching moment featuring one of their beloved songs, Thunderous. The popular video, shared on TikTok, involved a dance challenge featuring the entire group divided into two parts, with four members each elegantly dressed in blazer suits.

Fans feel it is likely that this video was recorded either before or after the SBS Gayo Daejeon show held on December 25, 2023, on the ocassion of Christmas, as it was unveiled on the same day. The dance challenge was not only embraced by the group but also by numerous other idols who participated in a similar fashion.

Fans were amused with the way the group attempted the dance challenge, calling it not their best but funny. One fan commented on Twitter, noting that "the owners are here," comically welcoming the group and emphasizing the need to take a note of their performance.

"They couldn't pass doing this challenge": STAYs humorously rejoice as Stray Kids attempts the Thunderous Christmas version TikTok dance challenge

This year's SBS Gayo Daejeon featured a star-studded lineup, with Stray Kids captivating the audience with their electrifying performances. However, as noted by many, the evening was marred by unprofessionalism that left fans disappointed. Despite this, the group managed to uplift STAYs, their fans, with a new TikTok challenge inspired by their hit track Thunderous.

The group, as expected by fans, delivered powerful performances that had the entire venue pulsating with energy. However, fans were disheartened by the unprofessional treatment the group received due to mistakes that occurred during the event.

Amid the setbacks, Stray Kids initiated a TikTok challenge based on their popular release Thunderous. This upbeat and dynamic track, known for its robust choreography, took on a new twist with the Thunderous (Festive Version), which had recently surfaced, reportedly as a fan-made audio.

Interestingly, this version became a trend among various idol groups, prompting Stray Kids to join in and embrace the viral movement.

Dividing themselves into two groups of four members each, the group, adorned in black-and-white blazers, took on the challenge, sharing their rendition on TikTok. Filmed around the time of the SBS event, the video showcased members tackling the challenge with a touch of bemusement, drawing humor from fans who found their attempt endearing, although reportedly less polished compared to other idol groups.

The TikTok challenge brought delight to fans, offering a light-hearted moment amid the event's controversies.

However, the alleged mistreatment of Stray Kids by the SBS franchise did not go unnoticed by fans. The mispronunciation of the group's name as "Stary Kids" during the show was deemed unprofessional and negligent by fans, sparking widespread criticism.

Consequently, the octet's fans found themselves on an emotional rollercoaster, oscillating between the joy of the TikTok challenge and the disappointment stemming from the group's mistreatment at the event. This juxtaposition of experiences left fans grappling with mixed emotions, highlighting the complex dynamics of fan engagement and artist representation in the entertainment industry.

In conclusion, Stray Kids' eventful appearance at SBS Gayo Daejeon encompassed both moments of delight and disappointment, showcasing the multifaceted nature of the K-pop industry and its impact on fans.