"The power he holds": Fans celebrate as BTS' V gets named the highest-ranked male fashion influencer in 2023 by Lefty

On Thursday, December 7, the influencer marketing platform, Lefty, revealed BTS' V as the highest-ranked male fashion influencer in 2023. The idol's Instagram, which boasts 62.7 million followers, has garnered over 265 EMV (Earned Media Value), with an engagement rate (ER) of about 20.6%.

Despite the idol's occasional activity on Instagram and his profile not being over three years old, the amount of audience he has managed to garner has left fans and netizens impressed. Additionally, BTS' V also bagged #3 on the entirety of the list of top fashion influencers on Instagram in 2023 and also stands as the celebrity with the highest engagement rate, compared to the other celebrities in the list.

While the achievement is undoubtedly commendable, fans celebrated even grandly as they realized that the idol neither participated in fashion week shows nor other fashion-related events. One fan even pointed out the "power he holds" while congratulating the BTS member.

Fans elated as BTS' V earns the title of the #1 male fashion influencer on Instagram in 2023

BTS' V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, has once again impressed fans and K-pop netizens in general with his presence on Instagram. The K-pop idol, who's popular for unique and creative fashion choices, was named the most popular male fashion influencer in 2023, as reported by Lefty.

Given that the idol carries several brand deals, such as Celine, Cartier, and more, it was no surprise for fans to see the idol top Lefty's list of 2023 fashion influencers. However, what impressed fans and netizens, was the idol's inactivity in the industry, despite which he garnered a high-ranking spot.

While the idol has previously been spotted at several renowned fashion shows and events, such as The Paris Fashion Week, this year, BTS' V seemed to have chosen to take a small break from these events. Given that celebrities' presence in fashion events helps them garner much attention, the idol's ability to top the list without the aid of too many public appearances was commended.

In addition to the idol's absence in fashion events, which stands as a key factor of a fashion influencer's popularity, his inactivity on Instagram also surprised fans, given the peaking EMV and engagement rates that the idol received in 2023.

The idol kickstarted his personal Instagram in December 2021, which gave him roughly two years to build his presence on the platform. However, he's been majorly inactive, with not more than 38 posts and a handful of Instagram stories uploaded this year.

While this factor should ideally affect the engagement rate and EMV due to the minimal interactive content accessible to the masses, BTS' V has broken the ideal requirement by continuing to gain followers, develop EMV, and also stand as the highest-ranked fashion influencer on Instagram, in terms of engagement rate.

Fans were naturally elated to learn that the idol continued to exert influence on the masses, despite his inactivity in both fashion events and Instagram.

Additionally, fans also discussed that the idol would've possibly topped the entirety of the list, had he attended a few fashion events this year. Regardless, they were happy to hear the news and continued to celebrate the same.