The Price of Confession reportedly confirms release: Two new actors set to replace Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee

The Price of Confession, a forthcoming drama, is allegedly starring seasoned actress Jeon Do-yeon in the primary role. The Glory actress Song Hye-kyo and Gyeongseong Creature star Han So-hee were approached for the two protagonists in the drama, which centers on two women investigating a crime. When the two celebrities first appeared together on film, fans were ecstatic.

However, in May 2023, both actors decided to walk away from the project. As of now, Jeon Do-yeon, the actress from Kill Boksoon, has been cast as the lead character. Fans and K-drama enthusiasts are waiting for definitive confirmation from the production house.

The Price of Confession is rumored to have Kim Ji-won and Jeon Do-yeon as its primary roles

The much-awaited K-drama The Price of Confession was shelved after lead leading ladies Han So-hee and Song Hye-kyo precipitously refused their parts early in the previous year. Their departure, along with the suggested director's refusal to take on the project—PD Shim Na-yeon—left the program's long-term future in doubt.

That being stated, a good development that was reported by Hankyung.com indicates that the production crew has surmounted these challenges. Following last-minute changes, the K-Drama is reportedly nearing the finalization of new leads and a director.

Nevertheless, recent rumors indicate that two new actresses have reportedly been offered the major parts, suggesting that the show is still scheduled for release.

One of these new leading ladies of the drama is reportedly Jeon Do-yeon. The 50-year-old actress made headlines in 2023 for her roles in the action movie Kill Boksoon and the drama Crash Course in Romance. The actress is presently preparing for the premiere of her next thriller, Revolver, in which she co-stars with well-known actors Ji Chang-wook and Lim Ji-yeon.

Veteran actress Jeon Do-yeon has proposed the part that was originally meant for Song Hye Kyo. The actress famous for Kill Boksoon and Crash Course in Romance is reportedly contemplating the role and is presently reading the screenplay as confirmed by her agency, Management SOOP.

Should she agree, Jeon Do-yeon would play the lead part of Ahn Yoon-soo in the forthcoming drama The Price of Confession. An art instructor whose life descends into shadows following her involvement in a terrifying homicide case. Moreover, as per the script, the protagonist should have a nuanced and captivating storyline.

The production has shifted to My Liberation Notes famed actress Kim Ji-won to undertake the role originally slated for Han So-hee: the enigmatic and reclusive Mo-eun, whose everyday life has been significantly affected by Yoon-soo.

Kim Ji-won is well-known for her varied acting career, and her participation in the production is much-anticipated, especially in light of her possible on-screen compatibility with Jeon Do-yeon. However, nothing has been confirmed by her or her agency yet.

The mystery thriller drama The Price of Confession (working title) is centred around a graphic murder case. The drama's creators announced that the protagonists will be two female characters rather than the typical pair or trio which would immediately evoke feelings of a love triangle.

Lastly, it has been announced that Lee Jung-hyo, the director of the hugely popular K-Dramas Crash Landing on You and Doona!, will take over. Fans and viewers have shown the upcoming drama The Price of Confession with great anticipation, expecting to learn more about the cast and the release date as the casting draws to a close.