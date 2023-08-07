"I yearned for a change and The Glory gave me that opportunity": Song Hye-kyo talks about how life has changed post Netflix drama

In a recent interview with JTBC, Song Hye-kyo shed light on the success of her most recent drama, The Glory. For those unversed, Song Hye-kyo took on the role of Moon Dong-eun in the revenge thriller The Glory starring Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Jung Sung-il, Cha joo-young, Kim Hieora, Park Sung-hoon, and others. This marked her second collaboration with writer Kim Eun-suk.

The show revolves around Moon Dong-eun, a bright and brilliant young girl who dreams of becoming an architect. However, she is forced to leave school when Park Yeon-jin and her gang ruthlessly bully her. She then devises a grand plan to avenge her bullies for destroying her life.

The talented actress revealed that she long desired a change in her career and The Glory gave her the opportunity to do that.

“I yearned for a change, and The Glory gave me that opportunity,” she said.

Song Hye-kyo revealed that she had "moments of doubt" while playing her character in The Glory

Song Hye-kyo revealed that The Glory was a thrilling adventure for her. However, the talented Hallyu star mentioned that filming for the drama was challenging and she experienced "moments of doubt" while playing her character.

She then stated that it was immensely gratifying and enjoyable to play the role of Moon Dong-eun as she said:

“It was a thrilling adventure that I had been waiting for a long time. The challenge was demanding, and I had moments of doubt while portraying the character. Yet, it was immensely gratifying and enjoyable. I hope that sense of excitement and novelty translated to the viewers."

Furthermore, the Descendants of the Sun actress revealed that since she is close friends with writer Kim Eun-suk, she told her about her desire to play a different kind of character. Hence, she was pleasantly surprised when the writer offered her a role in The Glory as it was precisely the kind of character and story she wanted to be a part of.

"The Glory" was not only one of Netflix's biggest hits this year, but to actor Song Hye-kyo, it was a long-awaited chance to finally break away from the role of Korea's sweetheart.

The Full House star revealed that as a young actor in her 20s, she would often think that once she entered her 30s and 40s, acting would become easier. However, she said that now that she is in her 40s, acting is still not a cakewalk for her.

The Encounter star confessed that because her characters are older and more mature, she finds it hard to relate to their experiences. This is why, Song Hye-kyo believes in diligently studying and preparing for her roles to bring a sense of authenticity to the screen.

"I lived through my 20s so I would be able to relate easier to characters in their 20s, however, I don't know what I will experience in the future and I also don't know what the characters my age experience. So it requires constant study and understanding to bring out the essence of each character authentically," she told the publication.

#SongHyeKyo : I met KES thru DotS, so we have a great r/ship like unnie & dongsaeng. When we were together, she told me about The Glory. She said, 'I wanna make a drama like this,' but it was just a casual conversation in a pvt setting, so I didn't think much of it at the time.

Finally, Song Hye-kyo revealed that her mother is her biggest source of strength and support. The Autumn in my Heart star stated that her mom loved watching The Glory and her approval meant more to her than any award.

Song Hye-kyo won an award for Best Actress for The Glory at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards

Song Hye-kyo snagged the Best Actress award for The Glory at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. She thanked the cast and crew of the drama and expressed her gratitude to the entire production team for bringing The Glory and Moon Dong-eun to life. She also thanked her mother for her unwavering love and support.

Notably, her co-star Lim Ji-yeon won Best Supporting Actress for The Glory.