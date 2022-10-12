The Renovator Series premiere: Marcus Lemonis shares tragic childhood story to solve couple's parenting issues

Tonight on The Renovator, TV personality and entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis renovated a house where a family of six live together in Orange Park. The couple lived together with their 4 kids and were facing issues with the house, which lacked storage space. The couple were also facing problems within their marriage, because of their different approaches to life.

While the husband, Rimas, was specific about every household chore, his wife Sarah wanted to relax and spend time with the kids.

Rimas and Sarah faced parenting issues as the former often gave the children timeouts. To solve such a big issue, Marcus decided to share his personal childhood story. He said that his mother trusted him as a child, but he did not share the same relationship with his dad.

When he was 10-years-old, after pulling a mischief, his father drove him somewhere and left him there with no way of coming back. Lemonis said that the incident triggered a separation between his parents. He wanted Sarah and Rimas to understand each other's parenting styles so he asked them to make a rule list for the children.

The Renovator fans appreciate Marcus' efforts to solve family issues

The Renovator fans felt sorry for The Profit host but also praised him for trying to give the couple some good advice.

What happened on The Renovator tonight?

Tonight on The Renovator, Marcus Lemonis attempted to solve a couple's marital issues along with their house's functionality problem. The couple, Rimas and Sarah, bought their 3-bedroom and 2-bath Orange Park home in 2012 for $180,000. They decided to spend $85,000 on renovations.

Marcus decided to add another room to their house for their daughters, who would otherwise share a room together. He also added another bathroom to their living room and used some of the living room space to build a library.

Rimas felt that the couple had different ideas about household chores and felt that the same was putting pressure on their marriage. He showed Marcus his sock drawer, which was organized by color, style and thickness. Sarah, however, was not so organized and her side of the kitchen cabinet was very messy.

She also showed some laundry baskets kept in the room as she explained that the kids had little to no storage space. Marcus felt that their house was divided into doing things the dad way or the mom way.

The episode description reads,

"Marcus Lemonis has his work cut out for him in Orange Park, Florida, where a family of six has outgrown their ranch-style home. He sets out to resolve their household tension through design and transform their small home into a neighborhood showpiece."

Marcus decided to spend $85,000 on renovations. Remos revealed that he grew up with 8 kids so bring unorganised was not an option. The same affected Sarah, altering her behavior. Marcus took out the wall between the kitchen and the dining room. He asked each family member to sign a wooden plank, which would serve as a reminder of their happy times.

Sarah chose some mosiac tiles for the kitchen backsplash and peacock tiles for the bathroom. The couple loved the white-hued elegant transformation of the house.

The Renovator airs on HGTV every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on HGTV Go one day after the television premiere.

