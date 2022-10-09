Who is Marcus Lemonis? Meet the lead star of new HGTV show The Renovator

The Renovator premieres on HGTV on Tuesday, October 11 at 8 pm ET. The new TV series will help families tackle "the business of home" by renovating their houses based on their needs. Fans will also be able to watch the show on HGTV Go one day after the premiere.

The Renovator will feature popular entrepreneur and television personality Marcus Lemonis helping families mend their relationships and transform their homes. Marcus, famously known for his hit series, The Profit, will help the owners mend their "most valuable personal asset — their home."

The Renovator Season 1 will have 8 one-hour-long episodes in total.

Who is The Renovator host Marcus Lemonis?

Born in 1973, Marcus Lemonis is a Lebanese businessman and television personality. He was abandoned at an orphanage when he was just 4 days old and was later adopted by a Florida couple, Leo and Sophia Lemonis, in 1974. Marcus graduated from Marquette University with a political science degree in 1995.

In 1996, Lemonis unsuccessfully tried to win a Democrat seat in the Florida House of Representatives.He then worked at his great uncle’s car dealership, which was later acquired by AutoNation. He acquired the Holiday RV Superstores with the help of a friend, Lee Iaccoca. Lemonis served as the company's CEO for 2 years before cofounding his company called FreedomRoad in early 2000s.

The company merged with Camping World in 2006 and with Good Sam Enterprises in 2011, both under his role as the CEO. Marcus is also known for sponsoring NASCAR and rebranding it as the NASCAR Camping World Series.

Marcus was featured in Crain's Chicago Business 2005 under the title "40 under 40" and Ernst & Young named him the Entrepreneur of the Year 2008.

Marcus is known for appearing on many TV shows, including Celebrity Apprentice and Secret Millionaire. His most popular series is CNBC's The Profit, which showcased him investing money in small, failing but promising businesses and making them profitable. He also starred in The Partner, a series where Marcus searched for business managers to help him run those small The Profit businesses.

The Profit ended in 2021 with its final and 8th season.

In 2021, he and Nancy Glass bought the rights to the game show Let's Make a Deal. He is married to Roberta Raffel. He is also involved in many philanthrophic activities with the Lemon-AID Foundation and the Business Learning Center. He set up both in 2020.

In each one-hour-episode of The Renovator, Marcus will help families who have no idea how to renovate their homes according to their needs. He will help them transform their houses and mend some of their strained relationships. Speaking about the same to HGTV, Marcus commented,

"Throughout the season, I met some amazing families who needed someone on their side to provide solutions that transform their homes into ideal spaces and help strengthen their relationships. I use my own life experiences and my passion for design to create a stronger foundation for their home and their family."

He will also be seen having some honest conversations with family members to help them fix their personal issues. His personal website also hints that he will advise them on how to build generational wealth.

Fans can watch the series premiere of The Renovator on October 11 at 8 pm ET, where Marcus will help a family of six fix their disorganized space problems, outdated style and cramped floor plan.

