What time will HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 air? Contest details, rules, release date, and more explored

The Home Giveaway Contest Special, HGTV Urban Oasis 2022, will air on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 7 pm ET on HGTV, as well as on Discovery+, and HGTV GO beginning Saturday, October 8.

Fans can enter for their chance to win the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 located in Nashville, Tennesse. One lucky winner will receive a prize package valued at over $1.3 million, which includes "the newly built, fully furnished home, a new Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and $50,000 from Ally."

The official synopsis of the special episode reads:

"Every year HGTV transforms an outdated home into a modern and urban retreat and gives it away to one lucky winner. This year in Nashville, Brian Patrick Flynn turns to designer Lauren Makk for local inspiration to make this home a southern classic."

Keep reading to learn more about the house and the rules for the contest.

More about the preferred location and the house for HGTV Urban Oasis 2022

The house for the contest winner is located in Nashville, Tennesse. The city is the country-music capital of the world and is known for its locales, downtown, and more. Many legendary country singers, as well as up-and-coming country music artists, hold regular concerts in the city.

Nashville is also known for its bustling nightlife, restaurants and bars, and providing experiences deep rooted in culture, including the Country Music Hall of Fame. The HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 website describes the city as the perfect locale for the house and reads:

"A legendary city rooted in the music industry, Nashville offers visitors some of the best live entertainment in the country, with visitors coming to experience the entertainment on Broadway."

The approximately 2,500-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two full, and two half bathrooms. The house is located just 10 minutes from downtown Nashville and is built with contemporary architecture. The contest winner can also partake in country music experiences that they will get to witness in every corner of the city.

The HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 home is filled with natural light and perfect cross-ventilation to give the winner the experience they need for a comfortable stay. The front door "leads to an eat-in dining room and a den area with designs inspired by country music greats."

Once one crosses the dining room, they will witness a state-of-the-art kitchen with a wide space such as the island and banquette seating area for eating. Off the kitchen, one gains access to the living room "with sleek, minimalist design, leading to the backyard deck ideal for entertaining."

The HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 house also has a top floor with three bedrooms, including a balcony off the main room. The two-storey garage will have the contest winner enjoy some good music in a jam studio and a lounge space.

The home is also filled with Nashville-inspired art, "including female country music artist album covers, vintage instruments, wall murals, and Broadway-inspired bistro lights."

Local architect Turner Binkley helped with the home's beautiful design. Brian Patrick Flynn took the helm by designing the interior while the local Mitchell Builders Group carried out the construction.

Details on contest rules and regulations for HGTV Urban Oasis 2022

Giveaway started at 9 am ET on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, and will end at 5 pm ET on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. The campaign is open to all 50 United States and D.C., "including territories, possessions, and commonwealths."

Candidates are eligible for entry if they are of the age of 21 or older at the start of the promotion date, which is October 4. It is important to note that a win isn't guaranteed and the odds depend on the number of entries received.

How does one make an entry? The candidate should enter twice per day, once on the official website of HGTV and once on Food Network – for a chance to win HGTV Urban Oasis Giveaway 2022, a grand-prize package valued at over $1.3 million.

Don't forget to put in entries and win a chance to experience the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 home along with other amenities. Tune in to the special on Friday, October 7 on HGTV, to get more details on the house and the contest.

