"The signs have always been there": Video of cop dancing for TD Jakes as he stands with hand in pocket goes viral, sparks wild reactions

Bishop TD Jakes has gone viral for the wrong reasons yet again. Recently, a video of a police officer dancing in front of the preacher spread like wildfire across social media platforms. This took place in his self-titled show that was released in 2016. The clip has been circulating online in light of the latest allegations against him about his friendship with Diddy.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @sivrajxx was one among the many who uploaded the viral video in question on social media.

In the 50-second-long clip, one could see a police officer dancing to Beyoncé’s hit track, Single Ladies. TD Jakes could be seen smiling in the background with one of his hands inside his trousers’ pockets.

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed nearly 3.5 million views, with many finding the video peculiar. One netizen opined:

The video went viral amid reports of TD Jakes’ friendship with Diddy making it online. It has been reported that singer Cassie handed over evidence against Diddy to the FBI to incriminate him of s*xual abuse.

There was reportedly evidence of TD Jakes’ s*xual encounters with multiple men at Diddy’s “s*x parties” in the said evidence.

“Definitely can’t beat these allegations”: Netizens stunned after TD Jakes video goes viral

Internet users were flabbergasted once they viewed the viral video. Many believed that it proved that Jakes was s*xually involved with other men.

However, it is worth noting that the reports going viral are unsubstantiated and also denied by the preacher.

Nonetheless, many took to the internet to share their hilarious reactions to the video.

This is not the first video of The Potter’s House founder that left netizens perplexed. Recently, a video of him speaking about being “swallowed up” went viral across the internet.

Many were left floored over the s*xual innuendo. Netizens have been trying their best to uncover similar instances as the Diddy allegations surfaced online.

It is also worth noting that Diddy and Jakes have publicly supported each other in the past. The former had revealed that the preacher helped him during a difficult time in his life.

In 2021, the duo also collaborated on Jakes’ exclusive sermons show that was released on Diddy’s Revolt TV.

TD Jakes addresses s*x parties allegations

During this year’s Christmas service, Jakes said that he “didn’t come to convince you or nobody, because I know who I am.” He went on to add:

“That is not what this is about, you can think about whatever you want to think. I came to do my job, I came to prothesis as I was commanded. I came to hear the master say, ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant.’ I will not use this sacred day at this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have a chance to preach the truth.”

His PR representatives also released a statement announcing that the Diddy allegations were “unequivocally false and baseless.”