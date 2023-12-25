"So nervous his hands are shaking": Internet reacts as TD Jakes issues response to Diddy party rumor 

Prominent preacher TD Jakes responded to viral unverified social media allegations that accused him of attending depraved parties thrown by his close friend Diddy and allegedly engaging in intercourse with multiple men in these soirees.

During his Christmas service streamed on YouTube on Saturday, December 23, TD Jakes began the session by asking his followers to “log off” if they were expecting him to respond to the allegations floating online while seemingly addressing the claims. Jakes added that he refuses to address a lie and would only preach the truth from the pulpit.

"Out of concern, some of you come in to hear what I’m going to say. All of you who expect me to address a lie… you can log off. I will not use this sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have a chance to preach a truth," he said.

Reacting to the video, several netizens mocked the Bishop, refusing to believe in his innocence. A netizen said:

TD Jakes' team denies allegations circulating online

On Saturday, TD Jakes directly responded to the disparaging claims circulating online. Jakes was referencing viral claims of a YouTube channel, Tuff News TV, that was later picked up on multiple social media platforms, resulting in his name trending on the internet last week.

In the video, host Germaine McKinley alleged that he was sent an anonymous email claiming Cassie Ventura was assisting the FBI in an investigation against Diddy after the former filed and settled a civil lawsuit against the hip hop mogul accusing him of heinous acts of violence during their decade-long relationship.

McKinley claimed Cassie had turned over incriminating evidence, including Kim Porter’s “burner” phone and USB device containing footage of one of Diddy’s “s*x parties” to investigators. McKinley also said that Jakes was in attendance at one of the parties where he allegedly slept with multiple men.

McKinley then alleged that multiple male escorts would supposedly corroborate the allegations against Jakes, and a young male was poised to sue the Bishop over crimes that allegedly occurred when he was 16 years old.

In 2022, a video of Jakes attending Diddy’s 53rd birthday party caused a stir on social media. In response to the criticism, the executive vice president of TD Jakes Entertainment, who also attended the party, said the pastor only made a brief appearance at the party.

It is important to note that the wild claims are unsubstantiated allegations made on social media. However, the allegations spread like wildfire online and caused his name to trend on multiple social media platforms.

This prompted Jordan A. Hora, executive director of Public Relations and Communications for the T.D. Jakes Group and T.D. Jakes Ministries, to deny the allegations to Christian Post last week. While vehemently denying the “false and baseless” claims, he said:

'Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless."

Netizens react to TD Jakes' response to the allegations online

Shortly after his team issued a statement denying the allegations, while livestreaming his Saturday night sermon on YouTube, Jakes seemingly addressed the claims by refusing to talk about false narratives online, insinuating that the allegations were lies.

However, netizens refused to buy into the Bishop’s outrage during his sermon, pointing out that he did address the allegations.

The allegations against Jakes come amid his friend Diddy facing four lawsuits accusing him and his associates of assault.