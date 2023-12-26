 "Hiding in plain sight this whole time": TD Jakes swallowed sermon video goes viral, sparks wild reactions online 

Bishop TD Jakes has been trending online for the wrong reasons. Recently, The Potter’s House founder made headlines for allegedly attending and sleeping with multiple men during singer Diddy’s soirees. Although his PR claimed that the rumors were untrue, he continued to be the laughingstock on the internet.

For those uninitiated, prominent preacher TD Jakes was recently accused of attending now-infamous singer Diddy’s “s*x parties.” This comes after claims of singer Cassie submitting Diddy’s late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter’s “burner” phone and USB device to the FBI to incriminate Diddy made it online. It was alleged that Jakes slept with multiple men during the said events and also allegedly groomed a 16-year-old.

As the rumors continued to circulate online, X (formerly known as Twitter) user @WillThaArtist took to the social networking site to put the preacher on blast. They said in a tweet- “TD Jakes was hiding in plain sight this whole time.” They also attached a video in which Jakes was heard saying:

“I would have been swallowed up. Have you ever been swallowed up? Have you gone through a time of swallowing where everything was overwhelming.”

Several internet users were floored by the s*xual innuendo. They also found it ironic that the preacher was speaking about the same in the viral video amidst the Diddy controversy.

At the time of writing this article, the 13-second-long clip had amassed over four million views.

“This looks like a MAJOR blow for the Christian community”: Netizens in a frenzy after TD Jakes sermon video goes viral

At the time this article was written, it was unclear where the sermon clip originated. Still, the video was a hit with internet users. Several internet users expressed disappointment in the content while others simply found it hilarious.

A few reactions read:

TD Jakes addresses allegations during Christmas service

As the allegations related to Diddy’s soirees continued to make its rounds online, the preacher, who has been named as “One of the Nation’s Most Influential & Mesmerizing Preachers” by The New York Times said on Saturday:

“Some of you come in to hear what I’m going to say. All of oyou who expect me to address a lie… you can log off. I will not use this sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have a chance to preach a truth.”

Meanwhile, Jakes’s PR representative Jordan A. Hora, said in a statement that the claims were “unequivocally false and baseless.” He also added:

"There is much more important work to be done to create a better world. The Bible teaches us the importance of compassion and care for others... Chairman Jakes undeterred by false, perverse, ignorant, and conspiratorial speculations will persevere in his continued dedication to create meaningful change for millions around the globe."

At the time of writing this article, TD Jakes had not addressed the viral sermon clip online.

Notably, Diddy had publicly shown support to Jakes in the past. He revealed that the preacher helped him during a difficult time. In 2021, the duo announced that they had collaborated to release Jakes' exclusive sermons to Revolt TV.