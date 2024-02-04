"The Simpsons' predictions strike again!" Wild videos of people using Apple vision pro videos on the streets leaves internet baffled

Apple unveiled the Apple Vision Pro, a new mixed reality headset, on Friday, February 2, and consumers are already using the device in public. As described by the company, it includes more than 600 games and apps that are "designed to take full advantage of the unique and powerful capabilities of Apple Pro Vision."

It further has an "infinite canvas" and a "powerful three-dimensional user interface that users navigate with their eyes, hands, and voice."

Since its release, the device has become quite popular among youth. Well-known YouTuber Casey Neistat posted a video of himself using the Vision Pro while skateboarding around the streets of New York. On the other hand, multiple videos of people wearing the device in public have gone viral.

Once these videos and clips gained popularity online, netizens took to X to react to the same.

Netizens react as videos of people using Apple Vision Pro on the streets goes viral

People using the device on streets is baffling the netizens (Image via Apple)

The new Apple Vision Pro was formally unveiled by the company last month, and Tim Cook, the company's CEO, called it "the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created." This state-of-the-art gadget, which costs $3,499, is already available in stores. It brings users even closer to Apple's visionOS, which offers access to several apps, photographs, and spatial FaceTime video.

Since its release, the Apple Vision Pro has attracted a sizable number of pre-orders. As per the New York Post, the estimates indicate that about 200,000 units have been sold on pree-orders.

Since the company famous for its iPhones released the Apple Vision Pro into the market, people have uploaded several videos of users using the device in public places. Examples include driving a car while wearing the headset and exploring the city.

Other videos showed different individuals using the device in a variety of settings. In a particular instance, a person is seen utilizing Vision Pro to work in a NYC tube. Furthermore, someone posted a video of themselves operating a Tesla with the Vision Pro.

Another photo showed two friends sitting together, enjoying lunch while wearing their Vision Pro headsets. Many other videos show people using the Apple Vision Pro for various activities, such as working, viewing films, listening to music, and watching live sports.

These videos and photos of people wearing the Apple Vision Pro have sparked a wave of memes and humorous videos from netizens, making this a trending topic on X.

Supported by the macOS, iOS, and iPadOS operating systems, visionOS enables powerful 3D experiences. As per the company, Apple Vision Pro can also be operated with the hands, eyes, and voice. The users just have to take a look at an element, select it with a tap of the fingers, then type using the virtual keyboard or voice commands.

The company further said on their official website that with this cutting-edge headset, users may seamlessly combine virtual and augmented reality by blending digital content with their physical surroundings.

The gadget is the result of years of advancement in a number of technological domains, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), display technology, and silicon chip design.