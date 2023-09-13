"World's biggest scammers": Hilarious Apple iPhone 15 memes erupt on Twitter in wake of latest product launch

American technology company Apple launched the latest version of its famed mobile phones, iPhone 15, sparking hilarious reactions online. On September 12, 2023, the California-headquartered firm unveiled its much-awaited iPhone series alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The iPhone 15 series is equipped with the Super Retina XDR display and the A16 Bionic processor. The product is available in two different sizes and has a redesigned contour edge and a wide range of colorful color choices. The advanced camera system provides a resolution of 48 megapixels, an automatic portrait mode, and the ability to capture videos in 4K resolution.

Preorders for the new iPhones will begin on September 15, and the release date is set for September 22. The new series is priced at $799 for the original and $1,199 for the Pro Max version.

However, the new phone series sparked hilarious reactions online, with many saying they are offering the same gadget at a higher price. One of them commented:

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on iPhone 15's apparent new features. (Photo via @pubity/Instagram)

Internet users react to the new iPhone 15 series launched on September 12

After Apple unveiled its new iPhone 15 series on September 12 at an exclusive launch event, Internet users had different things to say. Several users shared memes and GIFs describing how older versions of iPhones will now begin lagging since the new series has been launched. Others mocked the new series stating Apple releases similar models every year with slated prices.

The iPhone 15 Pro has a titanium structure, software features tailored towards gaming, and an enhanced design that facilitates repairability. Additionally, the device is equipped with the A17 Pro processor, which enhances its performance capabilities. It also has a professional-grade camera system with numerous lenses.

Moreover, Apple will be adopting a USB-C connector for its new phone series, which is a universally accepted form. As per Apple's website, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak said:

“This is the most pro lineup we have ever created, with a state-of-the-art titanium design, the best iPhone camera system yet that enables game-changing new workflows, and the A17 Pro chip, which ushers in a new chapter of performance and games never before seen on iPhone. [The new iPhones] represent the best of Apple design and industry-first innovations to help enrich the everyday experiences of our users, while enabling them to unleash their creativity.”

The new models of the iPhone will be offered in four visually appealing new color options. These options consist of black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

The company also claims that the newest iPhones will be the world's first smartphones with Thread support to "open up future opportunities for Home app integrations." However, this will only be supported by the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and not the standard version.