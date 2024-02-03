"The standing ovation they had says it all": Fans react as Rolling Stone names BTS' Butter one of the greatest Grammy performances of all time

BTS' iconic performance at the Grammy Awards in 2022 is still fresh in the minds of fans. Their stage presence as they performed the hit track, Butter, compelled the audience to stand on their feet and applaud. Though the group failed to clinch an award at the ceremony, fans hailed them for their performance, which soon went viral online.

On February 2, 2024, Rolling Stone updated its list of the Greatest Grammy Performances of all time, and BTS' performance of Butter featured on the same. It was ranked at number 14 alongside other incredible performances at the Grammys. The news excited fans and they took to social media to praise the "brilliant" group for their latest feat.

Fan reacts as BTS' Butter performance is named one of the greatest Grammy performances (Image via Twitter/@AngryArmy81)

BTS' fans express pride as group's song is selected as one of the greatest performances at the Grammy Awards

Being featured on the list of Top 30 Greatest Grammy Performances of All Time by Rolling Stone is a significant honor and recognition in the music industry. Being included in a list of the greatest Grammy performances of all time suggests that a given artist's performance was not only memorable but also had a lasting impact on the audience.

BTS received their first Grammy nomination in 2021 in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for the hit song Dynamite. Despite the nomination, they didn't perform at the Grammy Awards that year. However, the following year, at the 64th Grammy Awards, they took the stage to perform Butter, which released on May 21, 2021.

Adorned in satin all-black suits, each BTS member showcased their talent to the attendees and fans at home. Their performance kicked off with a distinctive spaceship setup, with Jin leading the way and Jungkook wowing the audience with an aerial act. The group delivered an exceptional performance, maintaining their energy and power on stage.

It is important to note that at the time of the performance, Jungkook and J-Hope were recovering from COVID-19 and Jin was injured. Despite these challenging circumstances, the group stole the show that night.

Fans were over the moon when they learned that the group's performance had ranked at number 14 on Rolling Stone's list of Top 30 Greatest Grammy Performances of All Time. They took to the comments section of @RollingStone's Twitter post to react to the news and also hailed the group's "well-executed" performance from 2021.

Fan reacts as group's Butter performance earns a new feat (Image via Twitter/@Niamhheart)

Fan reacts as group's Butter performance earns a new feat (Image via Twitter/@jkbunniboi)

Fan reacts as group's Butter performance earns a new feat (Image via Twitter/@AimeeEstrellaa)

Kendrick Lamar topped Rolling Stone's list with his 2016 performance of The Blacker The Berry, while Prince and the Revolution ranked at number 2 for performing Baby I’m a Star in 1985.