"The struggle is real": Dua Lipa gets internet's support after showing how she sits down in her Golden Globes dress

Dua Lipa attended the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024, in a custom strapless Schiaparelli black gown. Her look featured a corset bodice adorned with diamonds and gold embroidery. The bottom half of the luxurious black velvet dress had a dramatic mermaid skirt and the artist took her outfit to the next level with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany & Co. accessories.

While the pop star received heaps of praise for her look, she seemingly struggled to sit at her table. Dua Lipa shared a post on social media after the award ceremony, which caught the attention of netizens. She uploaded a clip that featured her trying to take a seat at the event as she leaned back and sank into her chair.

"Thank you @goldenglobes for such a beautiful night last night - the only thing missing was a reclining chair," she captioned the post.

The post went viral on social media, with many seemingly resonating with the artist's struggle.

Netizens acknowledge the artist's struggle (Image via X/@Kabir__K2)

Netizens react to video of Dua Lipa at the Golden Globe Awards

The artist marked her first appearance at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Her custom-made Schiaparelli dress was embellished with the designer's signature motifs - gold gilded bones, giving the artist a gothic glam look for the night.

According to Bustle, the dazzling necklace from Tiffany & Co. that Dua Lipa donned at the event originally debuted in 1962. The necklace was reportedly worth $12,000 at the time of its release, and it is worth 10 times the amount today.

Expand Tweet

Several netizens took to the comments section of @PopBase's tweet about the artist trying to take her seat at the event and seemed to relate to her. Some mentioned that they would also "choose fashion over comfort" while others believed that the One Kiss singer added a "touch of humor to the glam."

While many users on the internet showed appreciation for the dress and Dua Lipa's overall look, others emphasized that fashion should also prioritize comfort.

Netizen reacts to the video of the artist (Image via X/@0xgyda)

Netizen reacts to the video of the artist (Image via X/@windomquotient)

Netizen reacts to the video of the artist (Image via X/@asadjamil408)

Netizen reacts to the video of the artist (Image via X/@mimicracyy)

Netizen reacts to the video of the artist (Image via X/@amgxero)

Netizen reacts to the video of the artist (Image via X/@dylanspopdiary)

Dua Lipa's Dance the Night from the Barbie movie was nominated for the Best Original Song. However, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS emerged victorious in the category for their song What Was I Made For?, which also featured in Barbie.