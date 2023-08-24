"The three hottest men from KPOP": Fans go gaga as BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo were spotted together in Busan

K-pop fans caught an exciting sight on the evening of August 23, 2023, when the hottest stars of the South Korean music industry—BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo—were seen having a meal together at a restaurant in the BTS star’s hometown Busan. Affectionately known as the 97’ liners, the idols share a close friendship that dates back to their trainee days.

Although the news of the three eating out together was already released a day before, some of the photos were unveiled later to prove the news’ authenticity. Further, the owner of the restaurant shared the photos of the three online.

"The holy trinity": 97' liners Jungkook, Mingyu, and Eunwoo spotted together in Busan

On august 23, 2023 the famous trio of K-pop friends were seen eating out together at a Busan restaurant named "Fisherman Busan." Earlier, it was reported that only Jungkook and Eunwoo were seen sharing a meal, but later, it was disclosed that Mingyu had also joined the duo. A hilarious rumor about the restaurant checking their IDs to confirm their ages also accompanied this news. Fans, along with the trio, shared a good laugh at this tickling incident.

A Vietnamese stundent, who is a part-timer at the restaurant, took photos of the idols and also revealed that when he tried asking them if they really were Eunwoo, Jungkook, and Mingyu, the trio kept hilariously denying it. The student as well as Eunwoo shared a sweet conversation when the star asked where he was from.

After answering that he was from Vietnam, Eunwoo asked how to say "hello" in Vietnamese and went on to even greet the person in their language. The student also mentioned that all three of them were quite humble and behaved in a considerate manner. This incident delighted the fan so much that he decided to share his encounter on Twitter.

Mingyu and Jungkook were seen in plain black T-shirts, while Eunwoo wore a checkered blue shirt with a bucket hat. Once the photos were released, some fans expressed their disappointment as Jungkook’s hair looked shorter than before, implying that he had undergone a haircut. The full conversation between the part-timer and the trio can be seen below:

Fans were also endeared by the fact that the two idols, apart from Jungkook, went all the way to Jungkook’s hometown, thus showcasing the genuine bond and care they share for each other. Several fans, however, were disappointed that people couldn’t provide some privacy to the trio even after spotting them have some private time together. Many even requested to take down the photos as they were posted without the stars’ consent.

Despite being disappointment with how the photos were shared, fans were genuinely happy about seeing the three together and shared their thoughts about the meeting on Twitter:

In conclusion, the three “hottest men of K-pop”, as fans regard them, were seen having a good time. Despite their busy schedules and different K-pop groups, the fact that they take out time to see each other was commended by fans, who believe that it speaks volumes about their friendship.