“The ULTIMATE GOAT TROLL!”: 50 Cent reportedly developing documentary about Diddy amid his abuse allegations sparks wild reactions online

After Diddy found himself surrounded with many s*xual assault lawsuits, 50 Cent allegedly pitched a documentary on the various controversies of the rapper. While there has been no official announcement about the same, many publications like Page Six reported that 50 Cent’s Fifty's G-Unit Films and Television company has started working on the plans to develop a TV special on Diddy and his controversies.

While 50 Cent did not directly confirm the news, he shared the Page Six post about him developing the documentary and called himself “the best producer for the job.”

As the news went viral, it sparked wild reactions from the masses. One social media user also said:

Social media users react to the rapper allegedly making a documentary about the controversies surrounding Diddy. (Image via Twitter)

Diddy, aka Sean Combs, has multiple lawsuits against him, which came one after the other, as his former girlfriend, Cassie, filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit accusing him of many crimes like s*xual assault, physical torture, r*pe and many more.

While Cassie settled the lawsuit within a day, Diddy was hit with two more lawsuits by two different women, who accused him of s*xual and physical assault.

On the other hand, 50 Cent has already made a name for himself in the world of TV shows and series, as he has been the executive producer for Power, Hip-Hop Homicides, BMF, and is also working on the upcoming Lady Danger.

Social media users share wild reactions after reports of 50 Cent making a documentary about Diddy’s controversies go viral

The rapper Diddy has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons for quite some time now after his former girlfriend and two other women accused him of r*pe, drugs, and other crimes.

The rapper once again made his way into the headlines after 50 Cents reportedly decided to make a documentary about all of his controversies.

Known for producing true crime documentaries and series, 50 Cent is now taking special interest in Diddy’s case because they were very close back in 2000 before an alleged feud took place between the two.

On the other hand, details about the feud and why it happened were never talked about by either rapper.

As 50 Cent shared the Page Six post on Twitter, here is how netizens reacted:

At the moment, neither Diddy nor 50 Cent have talked about the details of the documentary. Furthermore, the rappers have not yet addressed the reactions of the masses. However, comments continue to flood on social media as many share their opinions about the same.