The Valley stars Michelle and Jesse Lally confirm separation

The Valley stars Michelle and Jesse Lally have parted ways after six years of marriage. The confirmation about the separation came ahead of the Vanderpump Rules spin-off show’s premiere on March 19. After several years of dating, the reality stars got engaged in November 2017 followed by a lavish wedding a year later.

The pair embraced parenthood after the birth of daughter Isabella in 2020. Now, during the premiere party of The Valley, Michelle and Jesse Lally told ET they were separated.

Michelle noted that the brand-new show highlights the real marital struggle of the duo which is going to leave viewers surprised. She said:

“I think you're gonna be very surprised. There's a lot that happens. We've been together for a long time and married, but you get to see our real struggles. You're gonna see that we have separated."

The Valley stars Michelle and Jesse Lally are cordially co-parenting their daughter

During the ET interview, Michelle admitted feeling “scared” about broadcasting her relationship drama on television. But what prompted her to keep going was the need to attest to the fact that marriages are not everything that is “glamorous and perfect.” She continued:

“I want to show people that marriage is difficult and, you know, some people survive it and some people unfortunately don't."

On the other hand, Jesse Lally revealed that working on marital issues not only contributed to major changes in their personal life but also made for a significant portion of The Valley’s storyline.

Though they are separated, Michelle and Jesse Lally continue to co-parent their daughter cordially.

The Valley stars are reportedly living separately but just a few blocks away from each other. Jesse told the publication:

“Unfortunately, right now Michelle and I are separated, but we're co-parenting, focused on Isabella. Michelle moved out recently, so we're living just a few blocks away. You'll see it unfold throughout the entire season this year."

The Valley star continued:

“My only concern is Isabella. I hope that we will be best friends raising this beautiful girl. At the end of the day, that's literally all I care about is the baby."

According to a report by Radar Online, Michelle has filed for divorce from her husband. In documents assessed by the online publication, it is suggested Michelle cited “irreconcilable differences” as a reason for filing a dissolution of marriage.

The divorce suit reportedly filed on March 1 in Los Angeles has Michelle seeking joint custody of their three-year-old daughter Isabella.

It is important to note both Michelle and Jesse Lally have neither confirmed nor denied the development of their legal separation publicly as of yet.

Notably, they aren’t the only couple to be separated on the new show. A month ago, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s split hit the headlines causing netizens to believe the separation was nothing but a “publicity stunt” for the spin-off.

In an interview with People, Jax denied the speculation, noting:

“We decided to take a little bit of a breather. I'm not sure what the future holds for this. But as of right now, this is just the best-case scenario, but this is not a publicity stunt."

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright parted ways after four years of marriage and share son Cruz together.

The Valley had an explosive premiere on Tuesday, March 19, exclusively on Bravo.