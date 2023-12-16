"The villain from Fifth Element": Rudy Giuliani's lawyer haircut goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions online

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani's lawyer found himself in the spotlight not for his legal battles but for a new viral sensation – his unique haircut. Described by a social media user, @acnewsitics, on X (formerly Twitter) as "The villain from Fifth Element," Giuliani's lawyer's distinctive look quickly became a talking point on social media, with netizens sharing hilarious reactions and memes.

It is worth noting that the lawyer's head is shaved from behind and floppy in front, as a result of which he became the subject of hilarious reactions online.

Social media users react to Rudy Giuliani's lawyer's mustache and hair look

Several internet users even said that the only thing more absurd than Rudy's appeal is the haircut on Rudy's right side.

However, the laughter was short-lived as Giuliani faced a serious blow in court. A jury awarded $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, who sued Giuliani for defamation.

The lawsuit stemmed from false claims Giuliani spread in 2020, accusing the women of ballot fraud, which led to racist threats and harassment that significantly impacted their lives.

Trump's ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani's damages verdict sent shockwaves through the courtroom

The damages verdict sent shockwaves through the courtroom, with an audible gasp when the jury foreperson announced the $75 million punitive damages award. According to the Washington Post, Moss and Freeman were each granted an additional roughly $36 million in other damages.

Emotional testimony from the victims described the toll the false conspiracy theories took on their lives, including the fear for their safety and the need to alter their daily routines.

However, Rudy Giuliani appeared unfazed by the verdict, vowing to appeal and dismissing the awarded amount as absurd. Despite having already been found liable in the case and admitting to false accusations, Giuliani continued to repeat baseless allegations about the women to reporters outside the courthouse.

The defamation case revealed recordings of Giuliani falsely accusing the election workers of ballot fraud, echoing Trump's conspiracy theories. The jury heard audio recordings of graphic and racist threats the women received, highlighting the emotional harm caused by Giuliani's actions.

The financial consequences of the defamation verdict add to Giuliani's growing legal troubles. Already facing financial strain from other lawsuits and investigations related to his representation of Donald Trump, Giuliani's lawyer suggested that the defamation case could be financially ruinous for the 79-year-old former mayor.

Rudy Giuliani is a former mayor of New York City, know more about him

Rudy Giuliani is a former mayor of New York City, and he's been a prominent figure in American politics and law. Born in 1944, Giuliani became widely known for his leadership during the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

As the mayor at that time, he played a crucial role in guiding the city through the crisis. Before entering politics, Giuliani worked as a lawyer, building a reputation as a tough prosecutor.

Over the years, Rudy Giuliani has been associated with various legal and political activities, including serving as the personal attorney for former President Donald Trump. Recently, he faced legal challenges and a defamation lawsuit for spreading false claims related to the 2020 election, bringing him back into the public eye for reasons beyond his previous achievements.