"The war between man & machine begins": Tesla robot attacks engineer at Texas factory, erupts wild reactions online

In a startling incident that has come to light, a malfunctioning robot at Tesla's Giga Texas factory reportedly attacked an engineer, reigniting the debate about the risks associated with merging man and machine. The incident occurred on November 10, 2021, in the section of the factory where the vehicle chassis is assembled, according to a report by WION.

Witnesses revealed that the robot, designed to handle freshly cast aluminum car parts, unexpectedly pinned an engineer programming software for other robots nearby. The engineer sustained injuries to his back and arm, leaving a disturbing "trail of blood" on the factory floor.

As social media users came across this news, they shared hilarious reactions. One internet user said, "The war between man & machine begins."

The incident, disclosed in a 2021 injury report filed by Tesla with Travis County and federal regulators, adds to growing concerns about workplace safety in automated environments. The report, submitted for maintaining tax breaks in Texas, downplayed the severity of the incident by claiming that the engineer did not require time off work.

Social media erupted with a flurry of reactions in response to the shocking news of the robot attacking an engineer at the Giga Texas factory. As the incident gained widespread attention, users expressed astonishment, concern, and skepticism about the implications of the clash between humans and machines.

Attorney Hannah Alexander, representing Musk's company's Giga Texas contract workers, raised concerns about the potential under-reporting of injuries at the factory. Alexander, associated with the non-profit Workers Defense Project, stated in an interview with Daily Mail that Musk's company's reports to authorities did not accurately reflect the extent of injuries. She cited her conversations with factory workers as evidence.

The issue of under-reporting extends beyond this incident, as Alexander mentioned a worker's death on September 28, 2021. According to Travis County's medical examiner, the contractor, Antelmo Ramírez, died of a heat stroke while helping build Musk's company's expansive Giga Texas factory.

Alexander urged caution in interpreting the official report, suggesting that injuries or deaths might not be accurately reflected in Musk's company's submissions for tax incentives.

Tesla has not released a statement on this

Tesla has not yet released a statement regarding the reported incident or the allegations of under-reporting. Last year, the Workers Defense Project filed a complaint with the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on behalf of Giga Texas workers, accusing the contractors of providing false safety certificates.

This incident also brings attention to previous concerns raised by state regulators and investigative journalism non-profits regarding Tesla's under-reporting of workplace incidents. The Center for Investigative Reporting's Reveal team uncovered instances where Tesla misclassified on-the-job accidents and injuries as 'personal medical' cases to avoid scrutiny from state regulators.

In a separate investigation, California OSHA found that Tesla omitted 36 injuries in its mandatory government filing in 2018 alone. These revelations raise serious questions about the transparency of reporting and the safety measures implemented in Elon Musk's company's automated manufacturing facilities.