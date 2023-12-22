"Why would you let him know that your partner is away?": Bianca Manalo and Rob Gomez screenshot controversy explained as statement backfires

Filipino actress and former Miss Universe 2009 contestant Bianca Manalo recently made headlines after screenshots of her Instagram and Telegram texts exchanged with Filipino actor Rob Gomez were leaked online on December 20.

According to various media sources including Philstar Life, the leaked messages implied that Bianca and Rob were planning to hang out in secretly.

While part of their texts were in Filipino, some of them were in English. In one conversation, the Juanita Banana actress wrote, “You didn’t reply on Telegram,” while further accusing him of being busy with other girls.

In another one, Bianca Manalo asked whether they could meet as early as 7 am, and leave by 10 am.

Expand Tweet

However, what stirred up controversy was her text reading, “He’s not here. He’s in Venezuela.” Netizens believe “he” here refers to her romantic partner Sherwin Gatchalian, the former Venezuela District 1 Representative and current senator.

In the wake of the leaked conversation, Bianca Manalo has come under fire, with many speculating that she and Rob Gomez were having a secret affair, thus accusing her of infidelity. In this regard, a Facebook user commented under @ABSCBN's post on the same.

A netizen suspects Bianca Manalo. (Image via Facebook/Girly Bartoces Hinagdanan)

Bianca Manalo faces backlash following her clarification about leaked conversations with Rob Gomez

On December 22, Bianca Manalo took to her Instagram to clear the air about the rumors circulating online that she was secretly involved in a relationship with Rob Gomez.

“Rob Gomez and I are friends and co-workers. He was going to bring Christmas gifts and I wanted to receive them early before I leave for the airport. It is upsetting that my conversations were exposed without my consent, which is a breach of privacy, and the cause of so much online bashing,” she wrote.

The Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2009 winner also added that parts of her chats with Gomez were intentionally omitted “to create malicious insinuations.” She also added how the “unfounded accusation” was hurting her and her loved ones.

“Let this controversy end so I can enjoy the rest of my time in Japan with my family. Let us spread love and the truth this holiday season. Merry Christmas, everyone,” she wrapped up.

Unfortunately, her clarification did not convince netizens, with many calling out the beauty queen for reportedly cheating on Sherwin Gatchalian with Rob Gomez and trying to hide the truth. Here are some of the comments in this regard underneath @mjfelipe and @ABSCBNNews's tweets.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is noteworthy that Rob Gomez previously reported after the messages were leaked that his phone was stolen and his chats were shared without his permission.

BNN Breaking also reported that the leaked conversation also stirred up speculations about Rob Gomez allegedly being the baby father of another Filipino beauty pageant titleholder and model Herlene Budol, who is currently pregnant. Gomez denied all rumors and said it was an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

As per GMA Network, Bianca Manalo and the Venezuelan Senator have been in a private relationship since 2018. Last month, the duo even celebrated the former’s 37th birthday together.