The Weeknd Horror maze at Halloween Horror Nights: Tickets, how to buy, price and all you need to know

Universal Studios and The Weeknd have teamed up for a new Halloween Horror Nights maze called "The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare," following the release of the rapper’s album, After Hours.

This is also the second original maze for the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights season after "Monsters: Legends Collide," which will feature popular figures like The Wolf Man, Dracula, and The Mummy. Speaking about the maze, the singer said,

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life. I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”

bree @_brattybree THE WEEKND IS HAVING AN AFTER HOURS MAZE AT HORROR NIGHTS??? TAKE ALL MY MF MONEY!!! NOWWWW!!!! THE WEEKND IS HAVING AN AFTER HOURS MAZE AT HORROR NIGHTS??? TAKE ALL MY MF MONEY!!! NOWWWW!!!!

𝖊𝖛𝖊𝖑𝖞𝖓💋❤️‍🔥 @evaxozalez Ahhhh I’m so excited to go to horror nights this year with The Weeknd’s maze!!! Ahhhh I’m so excited to go to horror nights this year with The Weeknd’s maze!!!

Everything known about The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare

The maze will include sinister sounds from After Hours, and guests will enter into a real-life nightmare featuring characters and themes inspired by Abel’s music and short films.

Guests will be trapped in the maze with slashers, bandaged characters, and other scary creatures and will have to survive the night while escaping the clutches of the monsters in the maze.

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare will feature characters derived from Abel's music and short films (Image via rpenajr89/Twitter)

Halloween Horror Nights is scheduled to begin on September 2, 2022, and end on October 31, 2022. Tickets are currently available and can be purchased on Universal’s ticketing platform.

The ticket prices range from $73.99 to $109.99. The Express Pass, priced at $109.99 will allow the guests to skip the regular lines for once in all haunted houses. However, the pricing will keep changing on a daily basis and a warning message has been included that states,

“Event may be too intense for young children and is not recommended for children under the age of 13. No costumes or costume masks allowed.”

A trailer has also been released for the maze, which shows a lady’s selfie moment changing into a nightmare when she spots a bandaged man in the background.

About After Hours by The Weeknd

After Hours is The Weeknd’s fourth studio album, and it was released on March 20, 2020. It was produced by the actor himself along with DaHeala, Illangelo, Max Martin, Metro Boomin, and OPN.

The album included four singles, and three of them made it to the Billboard Hot 100. The title track was initially released and the album broke several records.

After Hours received decent feedback from critics and was Abel’s fourth number one album in the US, topping the Billboard 200. Abel is currently busy with the After Hours til Dawn Tour in support of After Hours and his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, released on January 7, 2022.

