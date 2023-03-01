The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega to star in Trey Edward Shults's new film

According to Deadline, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and The Weeknd have been confirmed to star in Trey Edward Shults' new film. Everything, from the plot and settings of the movie, is being kept under wraps for now.

Shults' direction will be based on a script he co-wrote with the singer and his producing partner Reza Fahim. The Weeknd, Fahim, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss will produce the film alongside Shultz and Ortega in executive production duties.

The Weeknd had been developing the project for some time and recently got in touch with Trey Edward Shults. The director agreed to join hands with him, and Ortega and Keoghan were hired to play the lead roles.

The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye to make acting debut in Trey Edward Shults's new film

The concept of the project was created by The Weeknd. Once he received the green light for the movie, he and Reza Fahim began penning down the script.

While this will be the Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated musician's feature acting debut, he is also set to star in HBO’s The Idol, which he co-created with Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

The Weeknd also made a cameo appearance as himself in Uncut Gems. He has also starred in an episode of American Dad and once voiced a character on The Simpsons.

Ortega has become a household name for her record-breaking Netflix series, Wednesday. The show has managed to hit extremely high viewership numbers and was recently renewed for season 2. She is hosting Saturday Night Live on March 11 and will be seen on Scream VI.

Keoghan won a BAFTA last week for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. He is also nominated for an Oscar and is set to star in Saltburn, written and directed by Emerald Fennell.

Trey Edward Shults is best known as the director and writer of the drama Krisha, the psychological horror film It Comes at Night, and the drama Waves.

Shults and Abel have also assembled a talented team to get the best results.

Chayse Irvin is the director of photography. He is best known for his work on the 2022 American biographical psychological drama film, Blonde. OPN, aka Daniel Lopatin who worked in Good Time and Uncut Gems, will compose the film's soundtrack alongside the Save Your Tears singer.

Deadline Hollywood reported that production of the film began in February 2023. No official release date has been confirmed. It is speculated to release by mid 2024.

