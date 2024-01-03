"The WORST sound system in my life": GOT7's BamBam exposes the poor management of the 33rd Seoul Music Awards, leaving fans shocked

On Tuesday, January 2, GOT7's BamBam co-hosted the 33rd Seoul Music Awards with Lee Seung-gi, Tiffany Young, and his fellow group member, Youngjae. While his fans and several other netizens loved seeing him play the role of an MC, the idol seemed unhappy with the experience. Following the end of the award show, several netizens who attended the event confessed that several mishaps unfolded due to its poor management and organization.

Unexpectedly, BamBam was seen talking about the event's lack of proper management and poor sound system. Soon after the 33rd Seoul Music Awards concluded, the idol took to his X account and shared his unpleasant experience working as the event's MC. He expressed that these organizers use K-pop idols for fame and that he's less likely to attend another award show.

One of the X posts he posted about his experience read,

Fans praise GOT7's BamBam as he exposes the poor management and organization of the 33rd Seoul Music Awards

When the 33rd Seoul Music Awards kickstarted, fans immediately noticed the event's poor management and disorganized sound system. While the hosts tried their best to ignore the mishaps and handle the situation professionally, the audience could see the artists slowly getting irritated by the lack of proper management.

As fans cheered the hosts for their professionalism, GOT7's BamBam openly discussed the award show's poor organization and management. It's rare to see K-pop idols exposing the mishaps of organizations, so fans were shocked to see him posting about it on X account (formerly known as Twitter).

The idol allegedly talked about how he felt that the 33rd Seoul Music Awards used him and the other K-pop artists to make money and that the organization failed to create a proper award show that respected the artists who attended and performed at the event. He also stated that the sound system was the worst he'd come across in his life, and he wouldn't be interested in attending award shows ever again.

"They just want to make money from us. I'll never go to award shows again."

However, the above X post was deleted. Regardless, the idol still put a strong foot forward by discussing the alleged poor sound system of the 33rd Seoul Music Awards. In support of his post on the sound system, his fellow member, Youngjae, whom he co-hosted the show with, also reposted and commented on the post agreeing with him (translated by @sevendless),

"It’s something I agree with, BamBam hyung."

Following the land of BamBam's X posts on the internet, fans couldn't stop talking about how proud and happy they were to see BamBam post about his unpleasant experience.

While many were initially shocked to see him exposing the award show's organization, the reactions soon shifted to fans encouraging his opinion and praising him for being honest about the same. In addition to supporting him in his confession, fans also consulted and cheered up the idol by stating that he did a fantastic job as an MC and professionally handled the situation despite the several things that disrupted the award show.