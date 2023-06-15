"THE WORST": Temptation Island fans feel Vanessa is a "drama queen"

Temptation Island season 5 premiered on USA Network this Wednesday, June 14. The episode featured four couples arriving on an island with many relationship problems and an intention to test the loyalty of their partners. The cast members will live with many single women/men of the opposite gender and test their relationships with new connections they form on the island.

In the end, the couples will have the options to go home with the partner they came with, explore the new relationship formed on the island or become single.

One of the cast members, Vanessa, immediately started to show red flags with her partner Roberto when she was the only one complaining about her hair and slammed her partner for embarrassing her. She told host Mark that she had certain standards which she wanted Roberto to achieve.

Roberto complained that Vanessa always saw him as a little boy, and her whole world revolved around herself. Even host Mark slammed her for wanting Roberto to abide by her rules and felt that she saw him as a project to work on.

Vanessa accepted the blame but said that before her, Roberto had no "standards" based on his previous relationships. Temptation Island fans criticized her for her statements and felt that she was "the worst" contestant on the show.

Temptation Island fans think Vanessa is the "crazy type"

After the bonfire meeting, Vanessa was seen fighting with her partner in the kitchen while the other couples enjoyed their last night together. She was angry that her hair had gotten wet and that Roberto had embarrassed her in front of everyone. He commented that she was being a "drama queen," but the couple made up later.

After seeing the single women of the house, Vanessa decided to gage them personally and was seen getting insecure as Roberto talked to them. Temptation Island fans felt that Vanessa was a drama queen and a "crazy" girl, hoping that Roberto would find a new connection on the show.

Mal Ray @iMalRay Vanessa is the def the crazy type. She’s def going to be going through you. #TemptationIsland Vanessa is the def the crazy type. She’s def going to be going through you. #TemptationIsland

Saúl Alejandro @SaulAlejandr00 Roberto, you seriously need to move on because Vanessa is the worst #TemptationIsland Roberto, you seriously need to move on because Vanessa is the worst #TemptationIsland https://t.co/PxL6Xy7gH5

quaranTAMMY @TammyTalks Vanessa is going to be annoying #TemptationIsland Vanessa is going to be annoying #TemptationIsland

Saúl Alejandro @SaulAlejandr00 At this point, I don’t like Vanessa and I hope Roberto connects with one of the single women on the island #TemptationIsland At this point, I don’t like Vanessa and I hope Roberto connects with one of the single women on the island #TemptationIsland https://t.co/V0VwOePyVZ

MVRKXZ @Rku6M4 Anyone that doesn't see Vanessa is the problem is toxic lol #TemptationIsland Anyone that doesn't see Vanessa is the problem is toxic lol #TemptationIsland

Black Unicorn @nrocinukcalb Vanessa is a pre Madonna …we can see it already. Drama Queen at its finest. Go to therapy and get help. You’re 34 and still throwing hissy fits like the world revolves around you! #TemptationIsland #TemptationIsland USA Vanessa is a pre Madonna …we can see it already. Drama Queen at its finest. Go to therapy and get help. You’re 34 and still throwing hissy fits like the world revolves around you! #TemptationIsland #TemptationIslandUSA

BriCurt954 @BCurt954

#TemptationIsland Vanessa gonna be a straight up drama queen this season Vanessa gonna be a straight up drama queen this season#TemptationIsland

Roberto wants to prove that he is mature enough for Vanessa

Vanessa complained that Roberto was immature, and she wanted to check if he could be good enough to handle her children from a previous marriage. The couple had several other problems as Roberto felt that it was always Vanessa's way or no other way.

As the singles entered the house, Vanessa kept an eye on Roberto and made fun of some girls for laughing too loud. She even confronted one woman for flirting with her man jokingly and asked to see the b*tt of another lady in the context of praising her.

New episodes of Temptation Island will air on USA Network every Wednesday at 9 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the popular series on Peacock.

