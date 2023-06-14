Temptation Island season 5 cast list: Where to follow the contestants on Instagram?

Temptation Island is set to return with a fresh season on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, on USA Network. The upcoming season, season 5, will welcome four couples into the villa as they put their relationship to the ultimate test of loyalty and hope for the best.

While some of the contestants will appear as couples in the show, they will be joined by singles who will serve as the temptations the coupled-up individuals will either resist or give in to. USA Network describes the upcoming season as:

"With all the couples at a critical point in their relationships, the pressure heats up as they are joined by 15 sexy single men and women looking to find everlasting love."

The season will be hosted by Mark L. Walberg.

Keep up with the cast of Temptation Island season 5 on Instagram

The upcoming season of the unique dating reality show will feature singles and couples. The four couples will have to resist the temptations that they will be faced with during the show with the singles serving as temptations.

Nzubechukwu Great Ezihie

The 25-year-old Leonila is a digital creator living in New York and has 75.8K followers on Instagram.

Leonila Paris Pedro

The 23-year-old social media influencer and model has 12.7K followers on Instagram.

Marisela Figueroa

The 24-year-old Temptation Island season 5 cast member is a skater and sells roller stake apparel. She has 3,877 followers on the social media platform.

Christopher Wells

The 30-year-old bartender, actor, and fashion enthusiast is a graduate of ODU. He has 3,294 followers on Instagram.

Kaitlin Tufts

Kaitlin Tufts, the upcoming Temptation Island contestant is the owner of Jane Do Charleston, a physical fitness center. A pro dancer, she has 4,002 followers on Instagram.

Hall Toledano

Hall is an interior designer who creates products out of leather. He has lived in North Carolina, New York. Hall currently resides in Charleston and has 1351 Instagram followers.

Vanessa Valente

The upcoming Temptation Island star, Vanessa is from Boston but lives in LA. The 34-year-old is an alum of AU and WU and currently has 8,098 followers on Instagram.

Roberto Mal

The 24-year-old Rob has 827 followers on the social media platform.

Abby Bryan

The 22-year-old Abby is a property manager from Wellington. She has 12.1k followers on Instagram.

Alexius Adams

The 25-year-old Patient Coordinator is from Dallas, Texas, and has 22.1k followers.

Brice Robinson

The 25-year-old salesman is from Las Vegas and has 1,831 followers on Instagram.

Christian Tesoriero

The New Jersey native is 23 years old and works in wealth management. He currently has 2,699 followers on the social media platform.

Desiree Almedia

The Los Angeles native is a 26-year-old nutritionist. She is also a fitness, commercial, and editorial model with 4,697 followers on Instagram.

Griffin Grady

The 24-year-old high school football coach is set to appear in Temptation Island season 5. He is also a model and actor with 1,701 followers on Instagram.

Kristian Barbarich

The upcoming cast member is originally from New Zealand and currently lives in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old entrepreneur has 112K followers on the social media platform.

Kakayla Halstead

The 24-year-old Temptation Island season 5 cast member is a marketing student and a dance teacher. She has 70.3K followers on the social media platform.

Majorie Guaracho

The 27-year-old single is a real estate agent and also works as an assistant at a law firm. She has 23.1k followers on Instagram.

Michael Zappa

The 30-year-old former aerospace engineer is from San Diego, California. He has 2,423 followers on the social media platform.

Nafeesah Terry

The 25-year-old real estate agent from Fort Lauderdale is set to appear on Temptation Island season 5. She has 615k followers on the social media platform.

Sebastian Baraza

The 28-year-old personal trainer is from Miami, Florida. Originally from Argentina, he has 121K followers on Instagram.

Mahjicc Smith

The 24-year-old model and independent shoe retailer is from Dallas and has 70.6K followers on Instagram.

Tamie Lawson

The 28-year-old freelance artist from Los Angeles has 58.7k followers on Instagram.

Tia Hairston

The Hooters Calender Girl and bartender from North Carolina has 7,379 followers on Instagram.

Temptation Island season 5 will air on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, on USA Network.

