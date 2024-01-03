"Their friendship is so adorable": Fans react as The Kid LAROI dishes about his experience hanging out with BTS' Jungkook for the first time

The Australian singer, The Kid LAROI, shared his experience of hanging out with BTS' Jungkook. This has gone viral on social media as fans could not stop talking about it. The Kid LAROI sat for an interview with Teen Vogue, revealing his "first" everything. He spoke about how it was to meet the BTS member.

The two global stars first met on the set of TOO MUCH, the filming of their collaboration song's music video. The singer said:

"The first time that I hung out with Jungkook was at the music video shoot for 'TOO MUCH', that was the first time we actually got to hang. Interesting, right? 'Cause he does not speak a lot of English. I obviously don't speak Korean so it was an interesting hang, 'cause a lot of it is just like vibes and energy and we obviously had like translator and stuff. He is just super kind and super sweet."

Watching the STAY singer speaking kindly of the BTS maknae, fans could not help but gush over this wholesome interaction. As Jungkook is widely known for his kind nature and personality, fans expressed their thoughts on his behavior and their friendship on social media.

A user on X said:

"Their friendship is so adorable."

Expand Tweet

"KL and JK are six years apart": Fans gush over BTS' Jungkook and The Kid LAROI's friendship after their first interaction went viral on social media

Expand Tweet

On November 22, The Kid LAROI sat for an interview with Teen Vogue. A clip from the same where he spoke about his experience of hanging out with Jungkook is all over social media. The Seven singer has made headlines multiple times for his humble and sweet personality. After The Kid LAROI's interview, ARMYs on social media heaped praises on the K-pop idol.

On hearing about the WITHOUT YOU singer's experience of hanging out with the BTS maknae, fans also expressed their wish to get a chance to meet and have fun with the 3D singer.

Here are some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Kid LAROI pranks BTS' Jungkook

While the two stars had a great time together, the Australian singer poked fun at the BTS member by pranking him.

The Kid LAROI said:

"We laughed a lot and made a lot of jokes. I had him try Vegemite for the first time, pranked him a little bit, and told him it was chocolate and that was funny. He was like, 'What the hell?' He was like, 'This doesn't taste like chocolate, it tastes like veggies.' And I was like 'Ha!'"

Expand Tweet

As the clips of the same were everywhere on TikTok, The Standing Next to You singer commented on his post, revealing his intention of taking revenge against The Kid LAROI. The BLEED singer shared it on X, making the fans excited over their interaction even more.

Expand Tweet

Currently, Jungkook is serving in the military and fans wonder if he got the chance to take his revenge.