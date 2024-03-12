Them season 2 on Prime Video: Release date, cast, and more

The second season of the Amazon Prime drama series, Them, is set to be released on the platform on April 25, 2024. The first season of the horror anthology series was released on Amazon Prime in April 2021. It became an instant hit with the audience due to the intense scares it gave the viewers. However, the series also came under fire initially as its subject was defined as "exploitative and unnecessarily graphic."

Despite the mixed reviews it received, the series does have a cult following leading to a consistent demand from fans for a second season. Much to fans' delight, Amazon Prime set the release date of the series as April 25, 2024. The show is one of the scariest series that have come out in recent years and fans are expecting season 2 to build on the success of season 1.

Them Season 2: Everything that is currently known

While the first season of Them was titled Covenant, the second season will be titled The Scare, which has excited fans. The show is set to be released on April 25, 2024, and will be available on Amazon Prime in 240 countries.

All eight of the show's episodes will be released on the same day, following the trend that Netflix has been using. By releasing all the episodes in one day, Amazon Prime is letting its users binge-watch the entire second season of Them.

The season will take viewers on a journey four decades after where season 1 left off. Set in 1991 Los Angeles, season two will show LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve investigating the murder of a foster home employee. The investigation will take her deep into a case featuring several supernatural forces. The second season will see another harrowing tale of horror that will put Reeve's entire family in danger.

The upcoming season will feature a number of familiar faces along with some new faces, new roles, and the older cast taking up some newer roles. Deborah Ayorinde is one such example. She started as Livia "Lucky" Emory in season one but will take up the role of an LAPD Homicide detective Dawn Reeve in season two.

Apart from Ayorinde, the second Season 2 will feature Luke James as Edmund Gaines, Joshua J. Williams as Dawn's son, Kel, and Pam Grier as Athena, Dawn's mother. It will feature names like Jeremy Bobb, Wayne Knight, Carlito Olivero, and Charles Brice.

The cast also includes former NBA star Iman Shumpert, who will be seen in a cameo role. Shumpert is expected to take up the role of Dawn Reeve’s ex-partner, but no additional details about this have been released.

Little Marvin has promised a thrilling season combining horror with LA’s famous charm. In a statement, he said that in the second season, they wanted to combine their love of horror with LA's "rich history and evolution."

“With THEM: The Scare, we wanted to combine our love of horror with a look at Los Angeles’s rich history and evolution. This second installment is a new story set in the ’90s, one of the most iconic decades for film, music, and fashion, particularly in Los Angeles, Marvin added.

He went on to say that the talented cast has only added to the spectacular nature of Them Season 2.

The first season of the show is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime.