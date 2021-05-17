“There should be more coming for David”: Trisha Paytas is shocked that Jeff Wittek isn’t suing David Dobrik over life-threatening accident

“Vlog Squad” member Jeff Wittek won’t be suing David Dobrik for a stunt incident that almost cost him his life. The YouTuber’s intention not to go forward with a lawsuit and stay “loyal” to his friend has sparked outrage against David, especially from former “Vlog Squad” member Trish Paytas.

Wittek has received overwhelming support online since revealing how he suffered a life-threatening eye injury at the hands of David Dobrik. The incident had the 31-year-old dangerously flung around on an excavator by Dobrik, leading to the reckless injury.

Trisha Paytas recently responded to a clip of Jeff Wittek’s live stream where he addressed his resolve to let go of the incident. But the “Frenemies” podcaster made her opinion clear that she’d have offered “compensation out of compassion” if she’d been in David’s shoes.

Trisha Paytas thinks Jeff Wittek deserves compensation

Totally respect Jeff for this. But as a friend (if I’m David) and I hurt my other friend and took him out of work for a year - as a friend, I would offer compensation out of compassion, guilt, and also because I’m in the position too. I’m shocked he hasn’t https://t.co/dXbBZlAyQM — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 16, 2021

The 33-year-old former Vlog Squad member respected Jeff’s choice to gain “something positive” from the life-changing accident. Even so, Trisha Paytas feels David Dobrik is yet to be held accountable for his part.

Accidents happen. Of course. But if it was my friend or family I would insist to gift money. Especially since this wasn’t just a car accident where an act of God occurred, this was something specifically for entertainment and proper precautions were not taken to ensure safety — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 16, 2021

Although Paytas agreed that accidents result from unforeseen consequences, she claimed she would insist on the person accepting gift money. This was because the incident wasn’t an act of God; rather, it was a specific stunt, ill-planned for entertainment, with lax safety standards.

I’m glad Jeff is doin all he can to gain something positive out of this - and I’m not even mad at him for being loyal. It just feels like there should be more coming from David. Just my opinion , it don’t really mean shit in this situation — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 16, 2021

For the uninitiated, in the finale episode from Jeff Wittek’s tell-all docuseries, “Don’t Try This At Home,” the streamer reveals he never had intentions of taking legal action against David Dobrik.

“No, that never crossed my mind, like what we were doing was dumb. I am dumb for putting my life in danger.”

In his latest video, the Staten Island-born star stated that the incident was the cause of both his and David Dobrik’s irresponsibility. But others, such as Trisha Paytas, have already suggested that Jeff had “every right to sue.”

David Dobrik is yet to respond or publicly embrace Jeff Wittek’s accident. So far, the Vlog Squad leader has only made brief appearances on the docuseries.