"There is a multiverse out there we don't know": Fans go berserk over BTS lookalikes

Recently, BTS' V has taken the spotlight as several uncanny look-alikes have come to the forefront, arresting the attention of fans across the globe. However, it's not just V, each member of BTS has a following of individuals who resemble them, turning heads and sparking discussions within the fan community.

K-pop idols are renowned for their professional grooming and striking visuals, both on and off the screen. The charismatic appearances of these idols have spurred the popularity of individuals who bear a resemblance to them, causing them to become internet sensations.

BTS, being one of the most popular K-pop groups, naturally draws attention to their doppelgangers who often surface and capture audiences worldwide. Among the group, every member has spawned a line-up of look-alikes who garner public recognition.

Fans mesmerized by BTS' doppelgangers

Look-alikes or doppelgangers of K-pop idols have become quite a common topic in the K-pop universe with new discoveries emerging each year. These people can be seen in different aspects of life, be it the most ordinary people or some known personalities.

The streets occasionally host unexpected doppelgangers of idols. Passersby might notice someone whose walk, gestures, or even fashion choices evoke memories of watching these idols perform on stage. The shared excitement among fans is evident when they spot these everyday look-alikes.

These doppelgangers could just be the result of shared energy, a similar laugh, or just a fleeting facial expression that triggers the association. Sometimes, these doppelgangers are even claimed to be the "long-lost siblings" of the specific K-pop idol they might be referring to due to the extreme resemblance.

The latest addition to the list of BTS look-alikes is Hwang Ji-min, a model, who remarkably mirrors the appearance of V. What astonished fans were the intriguing details that unfolded—not only does she share a striking resemblance with V, but she also coincidentally shares Jungkook's birthday, on September 1.

Moreover, she also carries the name of Jimin. Even NewJeans' Minji is considered one of the look-alikes of V. This revelation represents the intriguing fact that the uncanny resemblances to male K-pop idols are not confined to men alone as women can also bear extreme similarities to these idols.

The online sphere also witnessed the trending of Hirai Saya, a Japanese individual and the wife of the popular Korean actor Shin Hyung-tak. She garnered attention for her striking resemblance to the BTS member. The resemblance was so unreal that even Jungkook himself acknowledged the similarity during one of his Weverse live sessions.

The phenomenon of BTS look-alikes isn't exclusive to Jungkook and V as other members have also found doppelgangers. Seo Ji-yeon, who happens to be RM's cousin sister and an MMA fighter, has caught attention for her resemblance to the group's leader. The resemblance goes beyond mere familial ties, making fans do double takes at their similarities.

In another discovery, the beauty YouTuber Lamuqe bears a strong resemblance to BTS' Suga. This likeness has prompted amusement among fans, with many playfully pointing out the resemblance between Lamuqe and the BTS star.

Jimin boasts one of the most well-known doppelgangers, Oli London. London has taken an unconventional route, resorting to plastic surgeries to emulate Jimin's appearance, coupled with publicly expressing his affection for Jimin on several occasions.

Another instance involves a child actor from a Chinese drama who gained much attention for bearing a striking resemblance to Jimin. Though details about this look-alike remain limited, the child actor became a trending topic, showcasing the impact of the septet's visual appeal.

Furthermore, members J-hope and Jin also have individuals who resemble them, although the identities of these look-alikes are not disclosed to the public. The prevalence of BTS look-alikes spans various ages and backgrounds.

In essence, the resemblance of everyday people to K-pop idols adds a touch of magic to mundane moments. It transforms routine experiences into opportunities for fans to celebrate their favorite artists, even when they're not on stage, reminding everyone that the influence of K-pop extends far beyond the realms of music and entertainment.

