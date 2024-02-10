"There's now been every phase": Internet reacts as Pink stops concert after fan goes into labor in the mosh pit

Pop singer Pink stopped her concert at Allianz Stadium in Sydney after a fan went into labor on Friday, February 9, 2024. This was the first Australian show of the artist's Summer Carnival stadium tour. The 44-year-old musician was alerted about an audience member going into labor in the middle of a mosh pit as she was performing Our Song.

Referencing her real name, Alecia Beth Moore, the singer exclaimed:

"Is it Alecia or Alex being born right now? I feel like we shouldn’t be looking. Everyone give her her privacy."

As the mother was taken to the hospital on a stretcher, Pink congratulated her and resumed the concert.

Several netizens took to social media to express their shock after clips from the concert went viral online. They mentioned that Pink's concerts have witnessed "every phase" of life as they referenced her June 25, 2023 concert, when she was forced to pause her show after a woman threw a bag of her mother's ashes on stage.

After Pink was informed about the situation, she expressed surprise that it was Our Song "that did it," and not one of her other tracks like Get the Party Started or Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

As news about a woman going into labor at the concert went viral, netizens took to the comments section of @PopCrave's Twitter post to express their disbelief. Many hailed the artist for stopping the concert while the woman got help and stated that not many singers would have done that. Some also saluted the fan for attending the concert while pregnant, while others called it "irresponsible."

This is the second time in six months that a woman has gone into labor at the 44-year-old musician's show. During Pink's July 2023 concert in Boston, another pregnant concertgoer, Angela Mercer went into labor at the start of the show, as per E! Online. However, she ended up walking to a hospital a mile away from the venue to avoid concert traffic.

