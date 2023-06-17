"These people will generate a new disease": Boston Cass and Mass corridor video goes viral, sparks wild reactions

Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor incidents does not seem to take the neighbourhood by surprise. Recently it was revealed that two people were spotted getting intimate outdoors while others did not pay much attention to it. It was then revealed that those who lived in the surrounding area were used to the occurrence and were disheartened by it. Netizens have since taken to the internet to express concern. One person wrote online:

A video of Mass and Cass residents putting themselves in a compromising position has gone viral online. However, it seems like the people in the video who were taking part in the act did not care much about the fact that they were in public. Not only were people engaging in s*xual activities, others were also seen consuming drugs in the open.

Eventually, neighbours got tired of what was happening and uploaded the viral video to alert public officials about what they deal with on a regular basis. They went on to express concern for the children that live in the Mass and Cass neighbourhood.

The occurrence has since became a topic of discussion online.

At the time of writing this article, no political leader had commented on the matter.

Netizens react to the explicit activities going on at the Mass and Cass corridor

Internet users were outraged by the incident. Many hoped that political leaders would take action to make the neighbourhood more family friendly. Several netizens endlessly expressed concern. A few comments online read:

winston smith1984 @bostondetective @boston25 This is the Boston of todays democrats … filthy, crime ridden, and disgusting @boston25 This is the Boston of todays democrats … filthy, crime ridden, and disgusting

Ellen negoshian @enegoshian @boston25 What are wu and Healy doing about it? Absolutely NOTHING @boston25 What are wu and Healy doing about it? Absolutely NOTHING

JTR @JeffReilly17 @boston25 Under mayor Wu this will only become a larger problem @boston25 Under mayor Wu this will only become a larger problem

LaunchPadMcQuackEsq @PadEsq @boston25 Drove by there yesterday. Mass and Cass is an absolute mess. @boston25 Drove by there yesterday. Mass and Cass is an absolute mess.

Neighbourhood express outrage over Mass and Cass happenings

South End parent Janina Rackard recently revealed in an interview that her child’s childhood is now tainted after what she has observed in her own community. The mother said:

“It is happening every day. It is something that’s in our face. My life is changed. My child’s childhood is changed. Children are being affected. Children are being hurt. Where do we go from here and when does it get fixed?”

Community political activist Yahaira Lopez also expressed concern about what was happening in the neighbourhood. She said:

“This video shows that we have to do something. People are allowed to do things that they normally cannot do in other communities outside of Boston.”

Recently, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that those living in tents outside the Mass and Cass corridor will not be forcibly removed from the locality. However, they will be offered residency in shelters and an area to store their belongings. In May, a flyer distributed by the city to those living in tents in the corridors stated:

“We understand that a tent or structure has been your temporary home, but it is important to ensure the safety and cleanliness of the area for everyone. Illegal and harmful activity that has occurred inside tents and structures is of deep concern to law enforcement and public health teams.”

The neighbourhood now seems to be waiting for stricter regulations to come into being.

