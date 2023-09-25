"They ATE": IVE's pre-release single Either Way MV has fans swooning over their visuals 

On September 25, 2023, IVE unveiled their pre-release single Either Way's music video, the first of three upcoming title tracks from their first EP, I'VE MINE. Before the music video surfaced online, a concept photo was released by Starship Entertainment. Their visuals sent fans into a frenzy as they gushed over the music video.

The song's theme revolves around not being free from people's gaze. Through the lyrics of Either Way, IVE wishes to share a glimpse of their ironic life in modern society, and their vocals and visuals have grabbed viewers' attention.

Several fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to show their excitement and support for the latest pre-release Either Way.

"Great song and an awesome MV": Fans react to IVE's Either Way video

The popular K-pop girl group pre-released their first title track, Either Way, from their first mini album, I'VE MINE. Through this album, they hope to express a variety of different emotions through the three title tracks: Baddie, Off The Road, and Either Way.

Fans were over the moon as the music video released online and took to X to react to the same.

Since its release, the music video has garnered more than 1.1 million views on YouTube. The music video has already begun to break records on K-Charts like Melon, Genie, and Bug.

Before the release of the Either Way video, concept photos of all the members surfaced online.

The group's album will release on October 13, 2023

The group will officially release the album I'VE MINE on October 13, 2023. For those unversed, IVE is an abbreviated form of 'I HAVE,' and it is a South Korean girl group under Starship Entertainment. The group comprises six members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. They are known for their catchy songs and exploring themes of self-love.

IVE made its debut in the K-pop industry on December 1, 2021, with the single album Love Dive. The song became the best-performing single of the year and won several awards for Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, Golden Disc Awards, Melon Music Awards, and MAMA Awards. The song also became the group's first track to feature in the top 10 on the Billboard Global Excl—US chart.

In 2023, the group released their first studio album, I've I've, which was a commercial success. Both tracks in the album Kitsch and I Am topped the Circle Digital Charts.

The other two title tracks from the upcoming album are yet to be released. Off The Record will release on October 6, 2023, while Baddie will release alongside the entire EP I'VE MINE.