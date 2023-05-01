“They are bickering there too”: BTS’ SUGA and Jimin’s interaction at Agust D concerts in US leaves fans laughing

Some ARMYs had a fun time watching BTS’ SUGA and Jimin almost bickering in real life. The latter attended the former’s Agust D concert in New Jersey on April 29, 2023. While fans were highly awaiting a Tony Montana performance that the Haegeum rapper had teased, they were content with just watching the Like Crazy singer attend the concert to support his hyung.

The audience erupted into loud cheers as the camera panned to Jimin. The screams did not stop anytime soon, which led SUGA to jokingly whine that the audience should focus on him as it was his concert.

The moment was captured on camera by many fans, and it instantly went viral on Twitter. Fans sitting around Jimin also saw him gesturing to them to record SUGA and not him.

BTS SUGA’s “focus on me” comment makes fans laugh out loud after Jimin's introduction at the Agust D concert

On the third day of his solo tour, BTS’ SUGA was accompanied by Jimin, who supported him while enjoying the show in the audience section. The latter was in the US to attend the luxury brand Tiffany & Co.’s recent flagship reopening event in New York on April 28, 2023. A day later, fans spotted him at the venue and excitedly hoped for a joint performance.

Ji𝓂in @jmintine It’s so sweet how Jimin told the person recording to him to focus on yoongi 🥺 It’s so sweet how Jimin told the person recording to him to focus on yoongi 🥺 https://t.co/AVZ5hRkNJl

In the middle of the show, SUGA shared that his brother, Jimin, was in the audience. Both him and the cameramen searched for him for a few seconds, arousing heightened curiosity. As soon as the Like Crazy singer appeared on screen, the audience erupted in cheers. The Haegeum rapper also giggled while watching him.

Jimin bowed multiple times to fans. All the cameras pointed towards him, even after his introduction ended. That led to SUGA jokingly reminding fans that they were attending his concert and should “focus” on him. The comment not only made ARMYs but also Jimin bursting with laughter.

hourly jikook @jikookhour yoongi saying “focus on me.. this is my concert” after showing jimin on the big screen i’m cryigngngkdjf yoongi saying “focus on me.. this is my concert” after showing jimin on the big screen i’m cryigngngkdjf https://t.co/87DuowPBJY

Yoongi is like focus on me army not Jimin I’m the main attraction 🤣🤣 hourly jikook @jikookhour yoongi saying “focus on me.. this is my concert” after showing jimin on the big screen i’m cryigngngkdjf yoongi saying “focus on me.. this is my concert” after showing jimin on the big screen i’m cryigngngkdjf https://t.co/87DuowPBJY Yoonmin bickering even when they aren’t next to each other 🤣🤣Yoongi is like focus on me army not Jimin I’m the main attraction 🤣🤣 twitter.com/jikookhour/sta… Yoonmin bickering even when they aren’t next to each other 🤣🤣Yoongi is like focus on me army not Jimin I’m the main attraction 🤣🤣 twitter.com/jikookhour/sta…

슙 🥢 D-DAY @syoogas PLEASE YOONGI'S SMILE WHEN HE FINALLY SAW JIMIN ON THE SCREEN PLEASE YOONGI'S SMILE WHEN HE FINALLY SAW JIMIN ON THE SCREEN https://t.co/z4SlGHKocq

Meanwhile, SUGA went all out for his Agust D concert. He performed over 20 songs with thrilling stage props and a few theatrical performances. Some moments that touched fans were his AMYGDALA performance and the acoustic version of Seesaw. He also included things that one never experienced in a BTS concert, which included giving free whiskey to fans and even drinking on stage.

In recent news, the ARMY fandom was in shambles as the Like Crazy singer was reported to be attending the Met Gala 2023. As for SUGA, the rapper still has three nights in Rosemont, three in Inglewood, and two in Oakland before he wraps up his North American leg of the Agust D concert. He will then move to Asia in late May and wrap up the show in mid-June in South Korea.

Additionally, the Haegeum rapper will make his solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon today, i.e., May 1, 2023.

