"They can never get her face right" - Internet reacts as Madame Tussauds Sydney unveils Beyoncé wax figure

Madame Tussauds Sydney recently unveiled a wax figure of Grammy Award-winning singer Beyoncé. Per a press release dated Tuesday, February 4, 2025, shared on the museum's website, this is the first time Queen Bey has taken residence at its Sydney location.

It features a recreation of the Halo singer's iconic 2023 Grammy Awards outfit—a reflective silver metal asymmetric gown with ruffle detail. The ensemble, celebrating her seventh album, Renaissance, included black gloves and complementary jewelry.

As the wax sculpture went viral, netizens reacted to the pictures. One wrote:

"they can never get her face right."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@barbiethique)

Many said the figurine doesn't look like Queen Bey even naming other celebrities it resembled. Here are some comments seen on X:

"That's Drew Sidora," one wrote.

"This is a really good wax of Maya Rudolph playing Beyoncé on SNL," another quipped.

"I need her to send them a cease and desist," a fan chimed in.

While many criticized the wax figure, others also praised the sculpture.

"For a was (sic) statue it's not bad, I've seen way worse they did her justice on this one," one stated.

"looks just like her," another added.

"It's giving Destiny's Child era," a fan commented.

Beyoncé's wax figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney took nine months to craft

According to the press release by Madame Tussauds Sydney, it took them nine months to craft Beyoncé's wax figure. It added that the sculpture would take center stage in their A-List zone, a.k.a. Illuminate Sydney.

Unveiled in 2024, the attraction took inspiration from Vivid Sydney, the Southern Hemisphere's brightest light show. The zone features celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Liam Hemsworth, Ryan Gosling, and Zendaya, among others.

Georgia Hooper, an executive at Madame Tussauds Sydney, explained:

"She's been at the top of the guest's request list, so we're excited to finally welcome the world's biggest superstar to Sydney. Her arrival transforms our Illuminate Sydney zone into the ultimate A-list party – after all, it's not really a party until Beyoncé arrives."

Hooper praised the songstress for winning Album of the Year for the first time at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The singer was leading with eleven nominations at the ceremony. The win (along with Best County Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance) brought Beyoncé's tally to thirty-five, making the Single Ladies crooner the most-awarded artist in Grammy history. She is also the most nominated artist with ninety-nine nominations.

This is not the first time Madame Tussauds has displayed Beyoncé's wax sculpture. In July 2023, Madame Tussauds New York City unveiled one at The Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.

It featured a recreation of the singer's outfit from her historic 2018 Coachella performance, where she was the first Black woman to headline the event. According to Billboard, the sculpture wore a replica of her Balmain bodysuit and cape, cane, ornate headpiece, and statement jewelry.

Last year, Madame Tussauds Blackpool (UK) came under fire for their Beyoncé replica for its close resemblance to actress Leah Remini. The singer's sculpture dons a silver bodysuit with a long, flowy bow and matching gloves.

Beyoncé has not publicly reacted to the development.

