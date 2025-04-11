"They were cooking song of the year" - Fans react as Frank Ocean and SZA are spotted in the studio together amid cryptic Billboard

Frank Ocean and SZA were reportedly spotted in a studio together. According to NME's report, this news comes after billboards featuring the words "Kiki Boy 2025" were seen in Coachella. Besides, fans also found Frank Ocean's alleged private Instagram account, @kikiboyyyyyyy. The media outlet further speculated that Frank Ocean is making a comeback soon.

The singer-songwriter's last official releases were his 2020 singles, Dear April and Cayendo. X user @ThePopTingz also shared on the platform the rumor of SZA and Frank Ocean being allegedly spotted together at the studio. The tweet garnered varied responses from netizens.

One netizen (@corneil_ri) called their upcoming collaboration the "song of the year."

"They were cooking song of the year," they wrote.

Some netizens were seemingly excited about the two artists' rumored collaboration.

"Song of the century is coming," a netizen wrote on X.

"I will have a heart attack if true," another netizen wrote.

"That's so exciting! Can't wait to hear what they've been working on," another X user wrote.

One netizen (@cIL_sIc) brought up how MRCL, the artist and producer, revealed in an interview in March 2025 that SZA called Frank Ocean over, and he played the piano for almost an hour. Another (@AneneliOnyenga) speculated that the news of their collaboration was allegedly leaked on purpose.

"Were spotted? Or was there an interview where she asked someone should she call him being that she’s never been that close and he was 10mins away. Played piano for 1hr. "Spotted" like it’s Gossip Girl," a netizen wrote on X.

"Tell me they deliberately leaked the news without telling me they deliberately leaked the news," another X user wrote.

"Yes! Frank Ocean been hibernating let's have some alternative R&B, incorporating elements of hip-hop, pop, psychedelic soul, and avant-soul again," another netizen wrote.

Last year, SZA denied the rumor that Frank Ocean was removed from her album LANA

Frank Ocean performs at 2012 Coachella (Image via Getty)

According to Hybe Beast's December 24, 2024 report, a netizen by the handle @blondedhomer stated that Frank Ocean's verse was allegedly removed from LANA, the singer's second studio album.

"Frank Ocean’s verse on SZA’s new album LANA (SOS Deluxe) was removed at the last minute," the netizen wrote.

The media outlet reported that soon after the tweet, SZA replied and clarified that the rumor was false and that Frank Ocean's alleged verse did not exist. She also called out the netizen for writing the "insane" tweet.

"Lmao now why would you even make this up?? Ur insane. It never existed. And don’t ever play on Frank’s name like that EVAAAA," she wrote.

The American singer-songwriter's album was released on December 20, 2024. It featured collaborations with Kendrick Lamar and Don Toliver. According to Variety's report, in August 2023, SZA gave an interview to the media outlet, in which she revealed the album's title is her childhood nickname. Her real name is Solána Imani Rowe, and Lana was also her first tattoo.

"It’s called 'Lana' — my name but, it’s the first tattoo that I ever got, when I was 13. It was 10 bucks a letter and I only had 40, so that that became my nickname for no reason," she said.

SZA recently starred alongside Keke Palmer and Katt Williams in the comedy film One of Them Days, which premiered on January 17, 2025.

