What did Kendrick Lamar say about Baka Not Nice? DJ Akademiks says Baka was never convicted for s*x trafficking as claimed in 'Not Like Us'

A controversial lyric in Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track Not Like Us has ignited widespread discussion, recently prompting music commentator DJ Akademiks to clarify the legal history of Canadian rapper Baka Not Nice.

On April 9, 2025, the Jamaican-American podcaster DJ Akademiks took to his Twitch account and reflected on the 2023 interview of Baka Not Nice on the Money Buys Happiness podcast, wherein Baka talked about being in jail for 13 years.

The podcaster admitted he had previously believed that Baka Not Nice had been convicted of charges related to human trafficking and offences involving women; however, he clarified that this was not the case, despite how it was portrayed in Lamar's diss track.

Lamar released the diss track Not Like Us aimed at Drake during their infamous lyrical battle on May 4, 2024, and in the track, Lamar allegedly called Baka a "p*dophile" and suggested that he was involved in a "weird case."

Kendrick Lamar's lyric about Baka Not Nice faces pushback from DJ Akademiks

The Compton artist released the viral diss track, Not Like Us, and performed it for the first time at his The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert in June 2024.

The track targeted the Canadian rapper Drake, as the two artists were involved in a furious rap battle that escalated in March 2024.

In the first verse of the diss track, Kendrick Lamar allegedly accused Drake of being attracted to underage girls and, at the same time, accused Baka Not Nice of having a "weird case," calling them "certified p*dophiles." The verse reads:

"Say, Drake, I hear you like em' young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/... They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/ And Party at the party playin' with his nose now/ And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?/ Certified Lover Boy? Certified p*dophiles."

However, on his Twitch livestream on April 9, 2025, DJ Akademiks refuted the claims made by Kendrick Lamar and suggested that Baka was never convicted of s*x trafficking.

Akademiks addressed his remarks while reviewing Baka's interview on Money Buys Happiness, which was uploaded on June 20, 2023. The streamer said:

"You know what's interesting about like all this sh*t, I swore that he was doing 13 years because of this supposed 'weird' case. In hip-hop, it is so like normalized - murder, robberies - let's be honest, that should be a weird case too. But not in hip hop..."

The podcaster further acknowledged that he was previously unaware of the actual circumstances behind Baka Not Nice's incarceration, which were related to an armed robbery and attempted murder.

He admitted that when Kendrick Lamar released the track, he initially interpreted the reference to the "weird case" as involving charges related to women—an assumption he now recognizes as inaccurate.

"So when Kendrick said Baka got a weird case, and I have always heard that he did 13 years in jail, I used to think he did 13 years for something with a women. Not necessarily 'oh he did a robbery and got an attempted murder and that's why he did 13 years.' So, we haven't even got to the whole thing about the weird case," DJ added.

In the interview on Money Buys Happiness, Baka revealed that he went to prison for 13 years due to attempted murder when he was 18 years old. Baka also noted that it happened just because he was "rebellious."

Furthermore, on April 8, 2025, during an interview with the Hot Freestyle podcast, Baka Not Nice responded to Kendrick Lamar's alleged remarks about him. He expressed frustration over the accusations, stating that he is a father and calling the claims "ridiculous."

As of now, Kendrick Lamar has not yet responded to DJ Akademiks or Baka Not Nice's responses.

