"This how Drake should have responded" — Hakeem Prime reacts after dropping diss track against Kendrick Lamar

Independent rapper Hakeem Prime made headlines after releasing a diss track against Kendrick Lamar. Titled Boise Distortion | CTRL+C, the track dropped on April 7, 2025, via his X account.

In one of the posts by a user on X, in which Drake's new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U was being discussed, Hakeem dropped his latest track and suggested that the Canadian rapper must have responded to Lamar like that.

"This how Drake should have responded," the rapper wrote.

The reference to Drake-Kendrick Lamar stems from their infamous lyrical battle, which escalated in March 2024 and settled in May 2024. Numerous diss tracks and jabs were aimed at each other.

Hakeem Prime takes shots at Kendrick Lamar with Boise Distortion | CTRL+C and reacts to it

On Monday, April 7, 2025, American rapper Hakeem Prime took to his X account to unleash a new track aimed at Kendrick Lamar. Since the track's release, netizens have been reacting to the music clip, and to answer one of the users on X, Hakeem penned down the reason for making the song.

In the post, Hakeem Prince began suggesting that there is a vast difference between genuinely supporting a culture and just using it for personal gain.

"There's a difference between embracing and building with us vs. taking the sauce, flipping it for Grammys, and leaving the originators behind. Showing love ain't just name-dropping cities—it's investing in the culture that raised the wave," Hakeem wrote.

While addressing the rap style of Drake, the American rapper suggested that the Bay Area's style inspires his style but also indicated that many artists are praised for being original, but in reality, they are not.

Lastly, Hakeem Prime created Boise Distortion to represent the "overlooked voices." While acknowledging Kendrick Lamar as a great artist, he emphasized that Lamar should recognize that the foundation he stands on was built by individuals who are authentically rooted in the culture.

"I made 'Boise Distortion' for the overlooked voices, not just to throw shade. Kendrick's one of the best—but even the best need to be reminded: the foundation they stand on came from somewhere real. If you embrace it, build with it. Don't just CTRL+C it," Hakeem concluded.

The diss track CTRL+C began with Hakeem Prime calling out Kendrick Lamar, a copied product from the Bay Area. Also, Hakeem criticized Lamar's Super Bowl performance in the first verse, indicating that it was "no classics." The verse can be read as:

"Look, I'm from the West, so I know where it started / You borrowed the culture, repackaged, and the you charted / LA native, but Compton couldn't save you' / You mimic the bay, but the rhythm ain't stayin' true / No classics at the superbowl / Yeah Cole exposed you," Hakeem rapped.

In the second verse, the American rapper reflected on the Drake-Lamar beef and suggested that he would have easily out-rapped Kendrick regularly if he had a Canadian rapper's lyrical capacity. The verse can be read as:

"If I had Drake bag, kendrick I'd body you daily / Six months straight look at the label crazy / They took kelly & diddy why would you following they trends / With the daughter & the minor / You twisted the truth just to sell us a story / Exaggerate facts 'cause your pen wasn't gory," Hakeem rapped.

Hakeem Prime's diss track includes references to Kendrick Lamar's beef, his wife Whitney Alford, 2Pac, and Biggie. Lamar has not responded to the track or Hakeem's X posts.

