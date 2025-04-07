"Drake about to sue Michael Jordan": Netizens react to the NBA legend allegedly asking DJ to play Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us 

NBA legend Michael Jordan allegedly asked a DJ to play Kendrick Lamar's hit Drake diss track Not Like Us at a Miami club this weekend. The DJ played the same, despite the club having a strict no-requests policy.

In a video shared on April 6, NBA superstar Michael Jordan was seen dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us at a club. The video was shared by DJ Lovers Club on Instagram, who mentioned it was taken at Mary Lou's PB in West Palm Beach, Miami.

That night, Jordan allegedly went up to the DJ and requested that they play Not Like Us. The DJs kept the NBA legend's request despite their usual no-requests policy, after which he was seen grooving to the hit track.

Fans took to X to react to the video, with many joking that Lamar's rival, Drake, would now file a lawsuit against Michael Jordan. One X user quipped:

"Drake about to sue Michael Jordan."

"Drake at home throwing away all his J’s rn, crying, bout to caption some bs like “washed goats requesting my competition, SGA taking your spot, that’s a Canadian premonition," another user joked.

"Plot twist; he did it to p*ss the DJ off," another fan jibed.

"So Micheal Jordan is finally like us," another person added.

Fans continued to react to Jordan's video:

"Kendrick has both goats lmao," a netizen remarked.

"I guess Drake about to leave Jordan brand right," another X user commented.

Kendrick Lamar performed the Drake diss track Not Like Us at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

On February 10, 2025, Kendrick Lamar created history by becoming the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. During his performance, the West Coast rapper performed Not Like Us, one of his most popular diss tracks aimed at Drake.

The track was released during the highly publicized beef between Drizzy and Lamar, which continued between March and May 2024. Both rappers released tracks aimed at each other during this period, including Not Like Us, where Lamar famously accused Drizzy of p*dophilia. The song went on to become one of K Dot's biggest hits to date.

During his Super Bowl performance, Kendrick Lamar teased Not Like Us ahead of performing it. In this tease, the rapper seemingly took another jibe at Drake. He allegedly referred to the Toronto rapper's lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), where Drizzy had accused them of using unfair means and bots to boost streams of Not Like Us. Lamar said during his tease:

"I wanna make a move. I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue."

It is worth noting that Drizzy's lawsuit with UMG is currently ongoing, with the latest update being a judge denying the musical label's motion to stay discovery. This means the rapper can now access certain internal documents that UMG was against showing, as per their request.

Speaking of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance, the rapper finally performed Not Like Us, with the entire crowd singing along. K Dot, however, censored the lyrics where he specifically used the word "p*dophile" to refer to Drake. However, he retained the popular line where he played on "A-minor":

"Why you trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired?/ Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-minor," he rapped.

Some other songs Kendrick Lamar performed were Squabble Up, Humble, All the Stars, and Luther. His frequent collaborator SZA made an appearance in the show, and tennis superstar Serena Williams, who has previously been rumored to have dated Drizzy, also made a guest cameo.

According to Roc Nation, Lamar's Super Bowl performance broke records in terms of viewership. It became the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show with 133.5 million viewers, surpassing Michael Jackson's previous record of 133.4 million viewers in 1993.

However, Kendrick Lamar's show also displeased many, as it received 125 Federal Communications Commission (FCC) complaints, per a report by The Hill. These ranged from "provocative dancing," "racism," and "gang affiliation."

Meanwhile, Not Like Us continues to break records and receive acclaim. Kendrick Lamar won five Grammy Awards at the 2025 event for the song, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

