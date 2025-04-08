"Drake was doing WHAT in Cade Cunningham’s Crocs?": NBA fans erupt as rapper makes wild Pistons locker room claims in unreleased song

NBA fans are erupting on social media after Grammy-winning rapper Drake made a wild comment on Pistons star Cade Cunningham in an unreleased song. Leakers posted the song on X in a post that has now been taken down due to a copyright claim.

Ad

However, the song was up long enough for fans to notice Drake’s line about Cunningham.

“Sleeping in the Pistons locker room, I’m on another mission. Cade Cunningham left his Crocs, yeah I f***ed you in em,” Drake said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans have been fixated on this line and have been reacting to it all over X:

“Drake was doing WHAT in Cade Cunningham’s crocs???” one fan said.

“Someone tell Drake to give Cade Cunningham his goddamn Crocs back 😭,” another fan said.

One fan pointed out that Cunningham actually keeps a pair of crocs in his locker room:

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Did he atleast have the crocs in sports mode?” one fan said.

“Get your feet out of Cade's crocs!” another fan said.

“Cade don’t want them thangs back 😝,” a fan said.

Drake has been subjected to much backlash on X ever since he got into a feud with Kendrick Lamar. Since then, he has released a collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR titled “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”. Judging from his latest leak mentioning Cunningham, the Canadian rapper could have more music on the way.

Ad

Cade Cunningham led the Detroit Pistons to their first playoff appearance since 2019

Cade Cunningham and Co. have been in fine form this season. They are No. 6 in the Eastern Conference standings and have clinched a spot in this year’s playoffs with three games to go. This will mark Detroit's first playoff appearance since 2019. Their success wouldn’t be possible without Cunningham, who has been the team’s best player.

Ad

Cunningham has made 68 appearances this season and is averaging career-highs in points, assists and field goal percentage. Cade has recorded 25.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Pistons are a game and a half behind the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 5. They will take on the New York Knicks and the Bucks twice to close their season. A couple of good performances from the team could be enough to help it take the No. 5 seed from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More