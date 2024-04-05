“They both cried”: Jimmy Kimmel and Kirsten Dunst talk about school “fight” between their sons

Recently, Kirsten Dunst appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live's April 4 episode. Kimmel and Dunst discussed their children's drama in kindergarten class during the show. The Spiderman actor, 41, and the host, 56, disclosed that their two sons, Ennis, 5, and Billy, 6, respectively, attend Kindergarten together. They did, however, encounter some difficulties lately.

After exchanging accounts of a recent classroom conflict between their sons involving sharpened pencils and arguing over a chair, the Civil War actress and the late-night entertainer revisited the incident.

Speaking of Billy, Kimmel's six-year-old kid, and Ennis, Dunst's six-year-old son, who turns seven next month, Kimmel said:

"They had a fight, you know."

Dunst agreed and said she had heard about the incident at the parents'- teachers' conference. They then went on to narrate each side of the story when Kimmel said:

"And then, yeah, there was a displacement there and then they both cried."

Kirsten and Jimmy talked about their kids getting into a fight (Image via Instagram /@kirstendunst / @jimmykimmel)

The American actress Kirsten Dunst and her husband Jesse Plemons have two sons, Ennis and James. Jimmy Kimmel is a father of four. Kimmel shares two kids with Molly McNearney, his current wife. They are named Billy Kimmel and Jane Kimmel. In addition, Kimmel and his ex-wife, Gina Maddy, have two children together- Kevin Kimmel and Katie Kimmel.

American television host Jimmy Kimme presently hosts a show called Jimmy Kimmel Live! On the show's April 4 episode, Kimmel and Dunst discussed their children's kindergarten argument. Sharpened pencils and a seat are said to have been the source of the entire fight.

The celebrities then went on to share their side of the same story. During the narration, Kirsten Dunst explained:

"I think Billy was sitting in a chair and Ennis then went to maybe sharpen a pencil or something, came back, saw there was an empty chair, sat in it, and then Billy came back and was mad that Ennis was sitting in his chair."

Kimmel responded, implying that Billy was the one who stood up to sharpen a pencil. He joked:

"I heard a similar story… I don't know, it could be, you know, these are unreliable - These are sharpened pencils, by the way. Oh, kids love to sharpen pencils. You can use them as a weapon to fight for your chair."

He then affirmed that they both cried afterward. Dunst agreed and said:

"They both cried. It was the only drama I heard. But they're a very sweet group of boys, they all get along very well in class."

Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Kimmel then continued to discuss and joke about the incident. Kimmel then said:

"The teachers are very nice and I think that was an isolated - I hope that was an isolated incident."

All about Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Kimmel's kids

Kirsten Dunst is married to actor Jesse Plemons. They have two sons- Ennis Howard, age 5, and James Robert, age 2. Not much is known about the kids, however, the Jumanji actress revealed in the April 3 Variety interview that she and her husband decided to keep their two sons off-screen at home.

On the other hand, in 1988, Kimmel married Gina Maddy. The two later got divorced in 2002. Born in 1991, their daughter Katherine is an artist who regularly posts pictures of her creations on Instagram. In 1993, their son, Kevin, was born.

Later, in October 2009, he then began dating Molly McNearney. They got engaged in August 2012 and got married in July 2013. In July of 2014, their daughter Jane was born. On April 21, 2017, William "Billy" John, their second child, was born. However, during Billy's early days, doctors discovered that he had a rare and potentially deadly heart abnormality.