Jimmy Kimmel on Aaron Rodgers: "We have some major differences in the way we think"

The 2024 Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel rarely pulls punches when poking fun at celebrities, but he won't be making jokes about Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. The duo was engulfed in a public spat after the New York Jets quarterback accused the late-night show host of having ties with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with CNN, Kimmel was asked if would bring up Rodgers during his Academy Awards monologue or skits and he feigned not knowing who the quarterback was. The host claimed he would bury the hatchet if the quarterback reached out and apologized, but isn't holding his breath in anticipation. He added:

"We have some major differences in the way we think."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kimmel then took a swipe at Rodgers for not apologizing for his ill-advised comment. He said:

"[Apologizing] is what Aaron Rodgers should do. Which is what a decent person would do, but I bet he won't... My guess is that he won't apologize. I hope I'm wrong."

Kimmel is no stranger to celebrities making snide comments about him and rarely takes offense. However, Rodgers' unfounded allegation was a bridge too far.

What did Aaron Rodgers say about Jimmy Kimmel?

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show in March 2023, Aaron Rodgers linked reports about UFO sightings with the release of court documents tied to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He said:

"Interesting timing on everything. There’s a lot of other things going on in the world. Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released? There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”

During his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host called Rodgers a "Green Bay whack packer," and joked that he should visit the concussion protocol after he linked UFO sighting reports to the Jeffrey Epstein client list.

In January 2024, more documents about the late financier's misdeeds were made public. Rodgers gave his two cents about the situation and said:

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are hoping that list doesn’t come out."

Expand Tweet

Rodgers' insinuation that Kimmel was on the Epstein list irked the late-night show host, who went on a verbal tirade on X, formerly called Twitter, and threatened to sue the quarterback.

Expand Tweet

Rodgers cleared the air and explained that he wasn't accusing Kimmel of being Epstein's associate. While their feud has since simmered down, the late-night show host is still waiting for an apology that likely isn't forthcoming.