Last month, Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after the New York Jets quarterback linked the television show host to the Epstein list. Rodgers faced a lot of backlash during the whole saga and there was a lot of dispute regarding whether Pat McAfee should continue to provide the four-time NFL MVP a platform to speak on.

However, Rodgers didn't back out and continued to express how he felt about the media including Kimmel. In a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, the 40-years-quarterback pointed out that he never said that Kimmel's name would be on the Epstein list.

Instead, he said that the video was taken out of context and people started bashing him for various other reasons. Aaron Rodgers said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean, they wanted me non the show in the summertime after I got traded… you know, obviously been some things that he had said about me that made me go I don't know, if I want to do that. I'd rather, you know, maybe have a side conversation first ironed some things out?"

"I had said on the McAfee show before, that they had talked about you know, forever, they talked about releasing the Epstein list and whatever. And I had said that on the show, and he had got on his show and called me a tinfoil hat wearing, you know, doofus who is talking about, you know, the in I thought he had said that I'm an idiot for even thinking that list that's out there."

Joe Rogan asked, “So when you were saying that he doesn't want that list to come out? You weren't saying that? He was on that?". Rodgers said, "No... Nobody watched the fu**ing clip, that’s why. They just saw ’Oh, it's the anti-vax guy again, let’s fu**ing hammer him."

Rodgers has faced criticism for his stance against vaccines, which led to a feud with Kimmel. The talk show host commented on the quarterback's vaccine controversy in 2021, which then resulted in Rodgers going back and forth with Kimmel over these years.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers vs Jimmy Kimmel beef: Revisiting Jets QB's long-standing feud with television host

Aaron Rodgers is not afraid of sticking to his ideology

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

There is no denying that Aaron Rodgers certainly has a different way of living life than other people. However, the Jets quarterback doesn't want to change his ideology even if he faces criticism for it.

In the conversation with Rogan, Rodgers mentioned that the media have tried to silence him over the years but he will not stop saying what he thinks the truth is as many people look up to him.

Rodgers said:

"In the end, I believe that what I did and what I stand for is, is a tough position to be in. But I think it's an important responsibility to continue to speak up and use my voice..."

"There's a lot of people that believe a lot of the things that I believe in, but don't have the opportunity to do it. You know, they want to shut me down on being on McAfee, they wanted to shut me up…”

Aaron Rodgers was traded by the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets this last offseason. Unfortunately, he suffered an Achilles injury on his Jets debut and missed the rest of the season.

However, he is healthy and will play for the team next season. He is currently on a break from his weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show but will be back soon.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Joe Rogan Experience and H/T Sportskeeda.