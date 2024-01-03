Aaron Rodgers vs Jimmy Kimmel beef: Revisiting Jets QB's long-standing feud with television host

Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel are popular figures in their respective fields. Rodgers is a four-time MVP, future first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the finest quarterbacks ever. Kimmel is an iconic comedian, late-night host and the convenor of one of the most popular programs in American TV history.

However, both Rodgers and Kimmel have been feuding for years. The feud has gotten messier over time, and here we'll be revisiting the origins and current status of the beef.

Jimmy Kimmel tears into Aaron Rodgers over his vaccination status

Late-night hosts aren't ones to hold their tongue, and Jimmy Kimmel is not an exception. Kimmel tore into Aaron Rodgers in November 2021 for trying to hide his unvaccinated status.

In a spectacular callout, Kimmel criticized Rodgers for stating that he tested negative 300 times before testing positive. The comedian said it was the same logic your 95-year-old grandma uses to justify keeping her driver’s license.

Kimmel went on to add that, "The fact of the matter is the risk of dying from Covid is eleven times higher if you are not vaccinated. This is a dumb conversation, but you'll never guess who this wack Packer has been getting his medical advice from.”

Kimmel wasn't the only comedian to criticize Rodgers; as the then-host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah had some not-so-kind words for the football superstar.

Noah called out Rodgers for giving slippery answers to journalists after being asked directly about his vaccination status ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Kimmel took aim at Aaron Rodgers over his comments on his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. He also criticized Rodgers early this year for his opinions on UFOs.

In a February appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said,

"I believe that this has been going on for a long time. Interesting timing on everything. There's a lot of other things going on in the world".

Then, regarding Epstein's client list being released, Rodgers said, "There are some files that have some names on it that might be getting released soon."

Kimmel didn't hold back, saying, "It might be time to revisit that concussion protocol, Aaron."

Aaron Rodgers fights back

Never one to back down from potential beef, Aaron Rodgers took his time to reply to the jab from Kimmel. In a 2024 appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers joked he was ready to celebrate the release of the list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates.

With a list of Epstein's associates from court filings set to be made public in the first few days of 2024, Rodgers fanned the flames that late show host Kimmel could be among the names on the list.

The New York Jets quarterback said on the show, "There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who is hoping that list doesn't come out."

