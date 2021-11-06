"Aaron is a Karen, that's the fact of the matter" - Jimmy Kimmel mocks Packers QB Rodgers for lying about vaccination

I'm sure you've heard by now that Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, has been making the news cycle this week since he was ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

He tested positive for COVID-19, however this came as a surprise to many because back in August, when Rodgers was asked by a reporter if he was vaccinated, his response was the following:

"Yeah, I've been immunized. There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated and it's a personal decision, not going to judge those guys."

Late Night Host Jimmy Kimmel mocks Rodgers over lying about vaccination status

On his show late Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel was performing his typical monologue and began giving his take on the vaccination situation with Aaron Rodgers. To make a hilarious point, Kimmel made a comparison that perhaps fans could relate to.

"Aaron is a Karen, that's the fact of the matter. Honestly, the only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you're in close contact with other people is letting them think you're vaccinated when you're not. It's basically the COVID equivalent of "the condom fell off."

While it's Kimmel's job to tell jokes and make people laugh, it is also evident that he is not too thrilled over the idea that Rodgers appears to have lied about his vaccination status.

When will we see Rodgers on the field again?

Since Rodgers is unvaccinated, he must stay away from the Packers' facility for 10 days and test negative twice in a span of 24 hours. At the earliest, this places Rodgers' return on November 13, which is one day before the Packers are slated to face the Seattle Seahawks.

In an ironic twist of fate, the Seahawks lost Russell Wilson to injury weeks ago and he is possibly aiming to make is return during the same game as Rodgers in Week 10.

Rodgers "hopes" to be ready for the Week 10 matchup, but if he isn't, the team will have backup quarterback Jordan Love, who will also be at the helm this weekend for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Packers QB Jordan Love, who the team drafted in the first round, will start against the #Chiefs . Rodgers out with COVID. #Packers QB Jordan Love, who the team drafted in the first round, will start against the #Chiefs. Rodgers out with COVID.

This will be Love's first start in the NFL, so it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to weather the storm with all of the attention now on him.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Arrowhead Stadium is unrelenting and typically regarded as one of the loudest and most difficult venues to play at in the league.

Edited by Henno van Deventer