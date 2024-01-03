Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers as Jets QB drags comedian into Jeffrey Epstein list

Jimmy Kimmel did not hold back in responding to Aaron Rodgers' claim that the comedian may be part of the Jeffrey Epstein list. The Jets quarterback had claimed on the Pat McAfee show that the television host could be part of the names that are released and he will pop a bottle when all of it comes to light.

Now, Jimmy Kimmel has responded to Aaron Rodgers, calling him an "Aasshole". He vehemently denied that he is in any way involved with Jeffrey Epstein and said that he will take the quarterback to court for defamation if such allegations do not stop.

He wrote,

"Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

Latest Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy merely the latest beef between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel

Aaron Rodgers has famously been against vaccinations and has embraced many reasons, which scientists and doctors might not find altogether convincing, to questions their efficacy. Jimmy Kimmel took a shot at him back in the day for his posture on taking the shots and it has clearly not sat right with him.

The genesis of this particular conspiracy theory comes from a section of the internet that altered the names of people who have visited Jeffrey Epstein's island. One of the names was altered to look like that of the late night host and was shared by the quarterback's former teammate David Bakhtiari. After community comments clarified that it was an altered documents, the Green Bay Packers star deleted the post.

But it looks like Aaron Rodgers has yet to get the memo and his latest remarks about Jimmy Kimmel are spreading like fire. The spurious connection to Jeffrey Epstein has allegedly put the comedian's family in danger and he has now gone after the quarterback.

It remains to be seen if a formal cease-and-desist notice has been sent or the beef is limited just to X, formerly known as Twitter. However, it is unlikely that were the Jets star to win a Super Bowl, he would be inviited on to Kimmel's show to discuss how he feels. That particular bridge seems completely burned.