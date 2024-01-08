New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stirred up controversy last week after comments he made about Jimmy Kimmel. The quarterback was making his weekly appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" when he made the comments about Kimmel and the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Kimmel didn't take the comments lightly and threatened Rodgers with a lawsuit if he continued speaking on the matter. The following day, McAfee apologized on his show for Rodgers' comments, however, the quarterback has yet to address it himself, until Monday.

On Monday morning, Rodgers was speaking to the media in correlation with the end of season media availability. He was asked by reporters about the ongoing feud with Kimmel, to which he replied that he would address the topic on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

"I'm going to talk about it tomorrow on the show. Tune in."

Those comments didn't sit well with NFL fans who accused the quarterback of looking for more attention. Others called him a 'showman' and another said that his words could end up being the demise of "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN.

The comedian and quarterback's feud dates back to 2021 when Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed that he had lied about his vaccination status. Since then, both have taken jabs at the other, but it appears the quarterback may have gone too far this time.

Below are some of the comments on social media regarding the current feud between Rodgers and Kimmel:

Aaron Rodgers vs. Jimmy Kimmel feud had fans defending quarterback

Aaron Rodgers was preparing to celebrate Jimmy Kimmel being one of Jeffrey Epstein's associates, when the list was yet to be released. Then, Kimmel took a firm stand that he was not involved in anything regarding Epstein, and the trafficking and prostitution he was accused of.

Then, supporters of Aaron Rodgers put on their internet sleuth hats and found an old tweet of Jimmy Kimmel's that poked fun at alleged "Epstein Island." The post dates back to March 11, 2011 and fans were quick to jump on the comedian's previous statement, whether it was a joke or not.

The Jeffrey Epstein list was then revealed just a few days later and Jimmy Kimmel's name wasn't listed as one of the associates.