$200,000,000 worth Aaron Rodgers charges 'millions' for Pat McAfee appearances: Report

According to a new report, the frequent appearances for Aaron Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show are not cheap. They reportedly cost them "millions", the latest report indicates. Rodgers is one of the premier players in the NFL and a face of the league, and he is evidently paid as such.

Andrew Marchand reported that Pat McAfee revealed that the star quarterback has made quite a lot of money off of these appearances:

“Aaron has made over $1,000,000 with us, for sure."

The New York Jets quarterback has been a regular weekly appearance for McAfee and his cohosts this year. Despite the devastating season-ending injury, Rodgers still comes on the show to discuss his team and all things he's interested.

He began this as a member of the Green Bay Packers. It has since become the location for breaking Rodgers news, as he often reveals things on the show.

Despite the fact that he makes "millions" off of Pat McAfee's show, the appearances are very beneficial for Aaron Rodgers. Financially, they're great, but he needs them as well.

The show has a unique dynamic with Rodgers. The Jets' star is infamously anti-media. In fact, he slandered reporters while on the show for reporting something he felt was inaccurate.

He has claimed many times that Adam Schefter and others don't have any information regarding him, so any time he appears on the McAfee Show, he can set the record straight.

It's where he revealed his darkness retreat and his intention to join the Jets. It's also where he has free reign to talk about whatever he wants.

The Pat McAfee Show is extremely open. They can largely talk about what they want and say what they want. That's what set it apart. Even though it's on Disney, there's a lot of freedom.

Rodgers knows that, so he can go on and say whatever to his audience, which faithfully tunes in every time. Right now, he's using it as a way to try and call out Travis Kelce and Pfizer for their vaccine stance among other things.